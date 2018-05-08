FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance

ZEELAND, Mich., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was recently recognized as an FCA US LLC Supplier of the Year at an awards ceremony held in Detroit. FCA’s Supplier of the Year awards honor suppliers that have shown an extraordinary commitment to the automaker.

Gentex, a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry, was specifically named Body Supplier of the Year for providing FCA US with interior and exterior automatic-dimming mirrors and related features. In all, 16 suppliers were recognized for their performance in 2017.

“These 16 suppliers represent the best qualities of the North American automotive supply base,” said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA. “We recognized our partners and thanked them for their collaborative nature, their resiliency in an ever-changing industry and their dedication to innovation.”

“Gentex strives to offer the best quality and delivery performance in the industry, and this award from FCA is extremely gratifying because it acknowledges the consistently high performance of our entire team,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “This award also requires that a supplier provide unique technologies developed in partnership with FCA, and we’re honored to be recognized for these innovations as well.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s supplier scorecard performance in 2017 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery, cost, warranty and partnership – and input from FCA senior leadership.



FCA US also awarded 73 global production suppliers for their outstanding quality. To qualify, the supplier’s North American manufacturing location had to have 100 percent warranty and incoming material quality scores.



FCA holds similar supplier recognition ceremonies in three other locations across the globe.

