FCT to Streamline Appraisal Delivery and Review by Connecting Appraisers with ACI Technology

FCT, a leading provider of title insurance, default solutions and other real-estate-related products, announced today that it will integrate appraisal delivery and review services with the eServices plug-in from ACI, a leading innovator in valuation technology for the mortgage industry. The eServices plug-in is a component within ACI’s Canadian Residential Appraisal Library (CRAL) and will streamline the overall appraisal delivery and review process by identifying whether or not appraisal reports meet the minimum requirements of FCT’s customized rule set prior to report delivery.

The eServices plug-in will allow appraisers to review their reports for correctness, completeness and compliance using over 400 custom review rules prior to delivery to FCT. Because the quality control check is performed on the front-end, CRAL appraisers can expect improved appraisal quality and fewer revision requests overall.

“Customer experience is the foundation of the appraisal business,” said Terri Austin, head of valuation solutions at FCT. “Putting interactive compliance solutions, like ACI eServices, directly in the hands of appraisers is just one example of how FCT is bringing value to the industry.”

“We are thrilled to partner with FCT in advancing the Canadian appraisal market through technological innovation,” said George Opelka, senior vice president of ACI. “By combining rigorous review with fast and simple delivery, ACI eServices will give FCT appraisers a competitive edge and better overall experience.”

About FCT

Founded in 1991, the FCT group of companies is based in Oakville, Ontario, and has over 800 employees across the country. The group provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real-estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has named FCT one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Workplaces by for three consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017) and certified FCT as a Great Place to Work. FCT’s parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in 2016 and again in 2017.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

About ACI

ACI specializes in creating innovative workflow solutions for real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and financial institutions. Backed by analysis-driven tools and industry expertise, ACI’s cloud-based and enterprise software applications empower stakeholders with a streamlined approach to managing forms, rules and data, while operating with audit-ready transparency and compliance. Through visionary leadership and dedication to client service, ACI has served as a reliable and driving force in the valuation industry for nearly 40 years. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, ACI is a part of First American Mortgage Solutions, a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.aciweb.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; and banking, trust and investment advisory services. With revenues of $5.6 billion in 2016, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2016 and again in 2017, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. More information about the company can be found at https://www.firstam.com.

