FDA-approved in November, miraDry(R) at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center is Now Available for Odor Reduction

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ–(Marketwired – February 28, 2017) – While miraDry® at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center has been used to treat excessive underarm sweat and hair, the FDA more recently approved the device to treat odor in the area.

Patients can now expect not just one or two, but three benefits of the miraDry® system. While the cosmetic device has been known for some time as the go-to for treating excess underarm sweat (hyperhidrosis), and can reduce underarm hair by 60 to 70 percent, the FDA gave miraDry® the green light for treating odor (osmidrosis or bromhidrosis) in November 2016.

South Jersey Skin Care’ & Laser Center’s miraDry® patients report that the treatment has in fact been very effective in reducing underarm odor, and the practice can now confidently recommend it to anyone who may be suffering from excessive body odor, or even individuals who don’t necessarily have osmidrosis (the technical name for the condition), but who simply want to reduce their normal amount of odor.

There are two general kinds of sweat glands: the watery sweat-producing eccrine glands, and the odor-related apocrine glands. The miraDry® system has been proven to be effective in destroying both types of sweat glands — and once a gland is destroyed, it doesn’t grow back, making the results of miraDry® a viable solution in permanently reducing both sweat and odor in the underarm area.

miraDry® is sometimes referred to as miraSmooth®, as it was approved by the FDA in 2015 to permanently reduce underarm hair of all colors (while most laser hair treatments on the market only have a noticeable effect on hair that is darker and thicker).

This means that miraDry® is the only FDA-approved device that can destroy sweat- and odor-producing glands, while also being able to reduce unwanted hair growth, in the underarm area — all without harming the skin and fat cells around them.

miraDry® is a non-invasive treatment, as it involves no cuts or incisions. The system uses Miramar Labs’ miraWave™ energy (i.e. electromagnetic waves) that can target and destroy sweat and odor glands. The energy is controlled in magnitude and is applied using a hand-held piece that is covered with a sterile, disposable “bioTip” that snaps on and off to ensure hygienic use of the machine during each treatment.

South Jersey Skin Care also offers a range of other cosmetic treatments, including Kybella® and other fat reduction methods, skin tightening, wrinkle-smoothing BOTOX®, and rejuvenating chemical peels and microdermabrasion.

