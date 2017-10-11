FDS Achieves Pharmacist eCare Plan Level I Capability

FORT WORTH, TX–(Marketwired – Oct 11, 2017) – FDS, the pharmacy-centric healthcare technology company dedicated to helping customers succeed in today’s complex and multi-faceted healthcare ecosystem, announced today that it has successfully achieved Pharmacy eCare Plan “Level 1 capability” from Community Care of North Carolina (CCNC). The goal of this initiative is to empower community pharmacies to improve care coordination and health outcomes with use of electronic care plans.

Part of the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, the Pharmacist eCare Plan is a shared document detailing a patient’s current medication regimen and health concerns, including drug therapy problems, therapeutic goals and medication support needs, as well as the pharmacy’s interventions and the patient’s health outcomes. The Pharmacist eCare Plan standard allows pharmacists to create care plans within the pharmacy’s existing technology utilizing existing standards for healthcare data exchange. Level 1 capability includes the successful transmission of test data validated for format and file transfer quality. For more information on the Pharmacist eCare Plan initiative, click here.

“We are committed to helping pharmacies on their journey to deliver enhanced services by providing the vital technology to create and share care plans in an efficient and high-quality manner,” said Peter Fianu, President and Chief Information Officer of FDS, Inc. “This initiative symbolizes a significant step forward for community pharmacy on the care coordination and interoperability stage.”

FDS has integrated with many of the industry’s top pharmacy management systems and plans to make eCare Plan technology available to all community pharmacies. In addition, FDS plans to leverage the robust analytical power of its myDataMart platform to measure performance and study the impact of the pharmacy eCare Plan on population health.

“FDS is a valued technology partner for CCNC’s patient-centered medical neighborhood efforts as we continue to attempt to integrate community-based pharmacies into the rest of the care team,” said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, Ph.D., Vice President of Pharmacy and Provider Partnerships with Community Care of North Carolina. “We are excited that they have achieved Level 1 capability to enable pharmacists further to participate in practice transformation and payment reform.”

About FDS, Inc.

Fort Worth-based FDS is a pharmacy-centric healthcare technology company dedicated to helping its customers succeed in today’s complex and multi-faceted healthcare ecosystem by leveraging the power of data and developing solutions that improve the way healthcare is delivered, today and tomorrow. Its industry knowledge, technical expertise, and scalable, cloud-based platforms are utilized by thousands of customers to solve the many challenges pharmacies face each day, while its tools help improve profitability, streamline pharmacy workflow, and enhance clinical care and operational effectiveness. FDS solutions include automated medication synchronization services; business intelligence analytics and reporting; Star Ratings and Population Health Management; DME claims billing; third-party reconciliation services and patient communication portals. For additional information or request a demonstration, please visit our website at www.fdsrx.com or call us at (877) 602-4179.