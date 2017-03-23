Federal Budget 2017

CBJ — Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the federal government’s budget on Wednesday, and the most telling tale was that there is virtually no new spending with a sputtering economy and many unknowns still to be determined in such sectors as energy and resources.

Total new spending over the next year will be a small $1.3 billion on a total budget of $304.7 billion, but all of it is money that was already budgeted in previous spending plans.

The spending is projected to ramp up to $8.2 billion in 2021-2022.

Morneau has re-added a $3 billion contingency to his calculations, increasing the new projected deficit to $28.5 billion. It’s expected to fall through 2021-22 to $18.8 billion, including the $3 billion contingency.

The government ended the 2016-17 fiscal year in better than expected shape, with a $21.8 billion deficit rather than the $25.1 billion projected last fall.

Federal debt as a per cent of GDP clocks in very slightly higher this year than last, at 31.6%.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is committing money for skills, innovation and jobs, with $594 million set aside for this year, rising to $1.4 billion by 2021-22.

The most expensive items include infrastructure and social programs, including $20.1 billion promised over 11 years for public transit.

The government also plans to devote $6 billion over 10 years for home care and $5 billion over 10 years for mental health initiatives through individual deals with the provinces and territories.

On assistance for families, a big ticket item is affordable child care, with a $7 billion pledge over 10 years to create up to 40,000 more spaces.

Other measures included in the budget:

$624 million over six years for veterans’ education and training, mental health and resources

$62.9 million over five years for immigration and refugee legal aid services

$100.9 million over five years to fund a national strategy to fight gender-based violence

$3.6 million over three years to create an LGBTQ2 secretariat at the Privy Council Office to advance human rights

$55 million over five years to create new and fill 28 new federally appointed judge positions to speed up access to justice

$27.5 million over five years for an employment strategy for newcomers

$867.3 million over three years for Via Rail

$25 million over five years for high-performance athletes

@CanBizJournal