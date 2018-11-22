Feds Target Competitiveness at Cost of Higher Deficit

CBJ — The federal government is going to go deeper into debt in the coming years as it tries to encourage Canadian businesses to innovate and be competitive on a global scale.

While the economy continues to grow, a changed economic landscape in the United States and new policy measures that the governing Liberals are undertaking are pushing Canada much further into the red.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the federal deficit is projected to increase by nearly $2 billion to $19.6 billion, up from the $17.8 billion projected for that year prior to today’s fall economic update.

Previously, the deficit in 2019-20 was to be less than the 2018-19 deficit of $18.1 billion, though that is no longer the case. The fall economic statement tabled Wednesday includes $17.6 billion in new spending over six years.

The majority of this new spending— just over $16.4 billion of it—is being spent in an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the U.S. corporate tax cuts that are making American businesses more competitive.

Responding to the latest economic report card, Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said the federal government said it’s “insane” that there was not more announced for the western oil and gas sector.

Poilievre also condemned the Liberals for not showing any path back to a balanced budget.

“If the government had not blown all of the good fortune that landed on its lap in the early days, they would be able to provide tax relief to businesses and Canadians without borrowing to pay for it,” Poilievre said.