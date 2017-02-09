Fennec to Present at 19th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA–(Marketwired – Feb. 9, 2017) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX:FRX)(OTCQB:FENCF), today announced that Rosty Raykov, CEO of Fennec, will present at the 19th BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 1:30 PM ET at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

The Fennec presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/ceoinvestor2017/96120249655.cfm or by visiting the investor section of the Company’s website at www.fennecpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate (STS) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. STS has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US in this setting. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

