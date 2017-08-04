Fiesta Mart of Houston, Was Not Acquired by Pulse Beverage

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Aug 4, 2017) – Pulse Beverage apologizes for any confusion and their press release published on August 2, 2017 was mistakenly and incorrectly worded and should have read as follows:

PULSE BEVERAGE ANNOUNCES THAT FIESTA MART OF HOUSTON, TEXAS IS DISTRIBUTING PULSE’s NATURAL CABANA® LEMONADES AND LIMEADES IN THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA.

About Fiesta Mart

In 1972, Fiesta Mart was co-founded in Houston by Donald Bonham and O. C. Mendenhall. By 1982, Fiesta had become a huge success. Fiesta’s “open market” layout and large variety of products and services appealed to Houston’s large international community.

Today, there are more than 60 Fiesta stores open in the Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth markets, serving customers from over 90 countries of origin.

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation (“Pulse”) is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse’s revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede’s Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America.

