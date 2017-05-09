Filing Notification from Alberta Securities Commission

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Mountain Environmental Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:WMT) has been notified by the Alberta Securities Commission that it has not filed its audited financial statements and related materials for fiscal year 2016 within the prescribed timeline. As such the Company has been listed as being in default of its obligations on the Reporting Issuer List of the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has been informed that continued failure to file these materials in a timely fashion may result in further action including potential issuance of a Cease Trade Order. West Mountain does not anticipate obtaining the financial resources that would allow it to complete these materials over the short term, if at all.

About West Mountain

West Mountain is an established Canadian environmental solutions company specializing in the thermal treatment of a variety of hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Through its subsidiaries it employs a unique indirectly heated, closed loop technology that allows it to extract even the most hazardous contaminants from soil and industrial sludge converting much of it into reusable oil and synthetic natural gas that it uses to sustain the process. This methodology offers significant opportunity for greenhouse gas reduction over traditional hazardous waste destruction technologies. The Company’s management team maintains expertise in hazardous waste management and contaminated site remediation with experience spanning North America and 15 countries internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and West Mountain undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For Inquires Contact: Mr. Tim Mahoney, CEO and President Tel: 778 985 5256 Email: [email protected] Web: http://www.wmtenv.com