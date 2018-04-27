Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | FILO MINING DRILLS 50 METRES OF 236.4 G/T SILVER, 0.56% COPPER, 0.50 G/T GOLD AND 36 METRES OF 1.45% COPPER AT FILO DEL SOL FILO MINING DRILLS 50 METRES OF 236.4 G/T SILVER, 0.56% COPPER, 0.50 G/T GOLD AND 36 METRES OF 1.45% COPPER AT FILO DEL SOL RecommendedMGX Minerals Processes Lithium Brine from South American Salar Samples and North American Geothermal Brine Samples; Negotiations Underway for Plant DeploymentMGX Minerals Processes Lithium Brine from South American Salar Samples and North American Geothermal Brine Samples; Negotiations Underway for Plant DeploymentTransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update