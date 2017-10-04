FILO MINING FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR FLAGSHIP FILO DEL SOL PROJECT

October 4, 2017: Filo Mining Corp (TSXV, Nasdaq First North: FIL) (“Filo Mining”, “Filo”, or the “Company”) announces that a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101″) Technical Report (the “Technical Report”), updating the Mineral Resource estimate for the Company’s Filo del Sol Project has been completed and filed on SEDAR. The updated Mineral Resource estimate for Filo del Sol was announced in the Company’s news release dated August 21, 2017.

The Technical Report titled “Resource Update Report for the Filo del Sol Property, Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina” dated October 4, 2017 with an effective date of September 27, 2017, was prepared by Fionnuala Devine, M.Sc., P.Geo., of Merlin Geosciences Inc.; Diego Charchaflié, P.Geo., of LPF Consulting; Giovanni Di-Prisco, P.Geo., of Terra Mineralogical Services Inc.; and James N. Gray, P.Geo., of Advantage Geoservices all of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and are independent of the Company. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.filo-mining.com).

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining’s flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol “FIL”. Pareto Securities AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on October 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Vancouver time.

