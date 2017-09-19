FILO MINING TO COMPLETE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT ON FLAGSHIP FILO DEL SOL PROJECT

September 19, 2017: Filo Mining Corp (TSXV, Nasdaq First North: FIL) (“Filo Mining”, “Filo”, or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Board of Directors has approved the commissioning of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of the Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project, located along the border between Chile and Argentina.

The Company has hired SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. to lead the study which will be based on the updated mineral resource estimate released on August 21, 2017 and will contemplate open-pit mining and heap leach processing of the oxide portion of the resource. The PEA is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018.

A comprehensive program of metallurgical testwork is underway on samples collected during the 2017 field program including four bulk samples collected from surface exposures of the deposit. This work is being carried out at SGS Canada, Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario and will guide the determination of optimum processing options for the project.

Commenting on today’s news release, Adam Lundin, President and CEO of Filo Mining remarked, “We’re liking what we see at Filo del Sol – a significant increase in resources with a 98% conversion from inferred to indicated; excellent preliminary metallurgical test results; distinct gold oxide, copper-gold oxide, and silver zones that appear amenable to heap leach processing; and excellent exploration upside remaining. So far, all indications are pointing in the right direction and now is the time to move the project ahead to the next step with a Preliminary Economic Assessment.”

The Filo Board has also approved a work program for the 2017/2018 field season during the South American summer. This program is designed to collect sufficient data to allow for the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study during 2018, contingent on the recommendations from the PEA. Field work will include reverse circulation and diamond drilling for resource conversion, metallurgical sample collection and geotechnical information, as well as infrastructure site investigations and ongoing environmental studies.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr. Jamie Beck , B.A.Sc, P.Eng.,MBA, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Beck is Vice President, Corporate Development & Projects for the Company and has reviewed and verified that the technical disclosure contained in this news release is accurate.

Mr. Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company and has reviewed and verified that the technical disclosure contained in this news release is accurate.

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining’s flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol “FIL”. Pareto Securities AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

September 19, 2017

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Filo Mining,

Adam I. Lundin

President and CEO



For further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations (604) 689-7842.

