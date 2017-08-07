Finalists Revealed for Prestigious 18th Annual ITA CityLIGHTS Awards

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – August 07, 2017) – Today the Illinois Technology Association (ITA) announced the 38 industry fast trackers being recognized as finalists at the 18th annual CityLIGHTS Awards. The ITA CityLIGHTS Awards, presented by Deloitte, is the premier annual event that elevates and honors achievements from the local tech community.

The winners for each category, with the exception of the CityLIGHTS Industry Champion, are determined by a compilation of the judges’ scores and voting by the public. Voting is now open through Friday, August 18 at itacitylights.com/voting.

“This year’s finalists exemplify the strength and depth of the Chicago tech community,” said ITA CEO Julia Kanouse. “Regardless of the sector they serve or the stage of their business, they all have one thing in common — they are raising the bar for their company and the local tech industry, at large.”

“Having been a part of the CityLIGHTS Awards for the past decade, this is one of the strongest classes of finalists I’ve seen,” said Fred Hoch, ITA Executive Chairman. “Over the years, CityLIGHTS has proven to be a consistent predictor of success and this year is no exception. I know we’ll be seeing big things from these companies for many years to come.”

Congratulations to the 2017 finalists:

CityLIGHTS Industry Champion: Presented to the company or individual who actively and consistently supports the growth of the Illinois technology industry through leadership and/or collaboration.

CEO of the Year: Presented to a CEO who has successfully scaled their company through outstanding leadership, ability to attract and retain talented resources, financial accomplishments and the implementation of strategic growth opportunities.

Industry Disrupter: Presented to the company that has developed or introduced an ingenious, non-traditional, and innovative product or service that has significantly disrupted its industry.

Lighthouse: Presented to the growth-stage company, (more than $25 million in revenue) that, through innovation in products, services, or business approach, has grown to become a serious competitor in the marketplace.

Prominent Woman in Tech: Presented to a preeminent woman in the local industry who has championed a leading role for her female peers by supporting their growth and prominence in the industry.

Outstanding Business Innovation: Presented to the technology company or organization that has implemented within their organization an innovative business process, technology tool, talent initiative or marketing/branding campaign that has made a substantial impact on business metrics.

Rising Star: Presented to the company with the strongest potential to emerge as a leader in the technology industry ($5 to $25 million in annual revenue).

Technologist of the Year: Presented to the individual whose talent has championed true innovation, either through new applications of existing technology or the development of technology to achieve a truly unique product or service.

Find out who wins by attending the ITA CityLIGHTS Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 14 at Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago. Tickets and tables are available for purchase at itacitylights.com/registration or contact Jon Pfisterer at jon@illinoistech.org.

Thank you to the 2017 presenting sponsor: Deloitte; premier sponsors: Armanino, Gogo, Madison Dearborn Partners and Silicon Valley Bank; VIP reception sponsor: Lantern Partners; opening reception sponsor: kCura; wine sponsor: Capital One; and supporting sponsors: Hyde Park Angels and QTS.

About ITA

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that allow members to collaborate with each other, build their talent networks and elevate their local and national presence, ITA is the region’s strongest advocate for fostering innovation and growth. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500-plus growth-stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.