Financial 15 Split Corp. II Preferred Share Rate Increase
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 29, 2017) – Financial 15 Split Corp. II (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2017. Monthly payments to FFN.PR.A will be $0.04583 per share for an annual yield of 5.50% on their $10 redemption value. This is an increase of one quarter of one percent over the current rate.
The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:
|Bank of Montreal
|National Bank of Canada
|Bank of America Corp.
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|Citigroup Inc.
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Sun Life Financial Services of Canada
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|CI Financial Corp.
|Wells Fargo & Co.
Financial 15 Split Corp. II
Investor Relations
416-304-4443 or Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372)
www.financial15.com
