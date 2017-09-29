Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Increase

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 29, 2017) - Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2017. Monthly payments to FTN.PR.A will be $0.04583 per share for an annual yield of 5.50% on their $10 redemption value. This is an increase of one quarter of one percent over the current rate.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: