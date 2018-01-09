Financing Large-Scale Renewables in Alberta and Saskatchewan — Lenders Prepare for Summit

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – January 09, 2018) – Global leaders in renewable energy finance and development are preparing to meet next month in Calgary to gain a clear understanding of evolving large-scale renewables opportunities in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The 3rd Annual Alberta & Saskatchewan Renewable Energy Finance Summit takes place February 5-6 at the Westin Calgary.

Organized by Canadian Clean Energy Conferences, the Summit offers the first networking opportunity for lenders, developers, government, system operator and indigenous communities following the results of Round 1 of Alberta’s Renewable Electricity Program (REP) which were announced in mid-December.

With insight from 50+ speakers, the event also offers the latest updates on future renewable energy procurement rounds in Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as key market developments and investment considerations for renewables lenders and developers.

The Honourable Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks, Government of Alberta is the opening keynote presenter and the agenda also features critical updates from AESO and SaskPower on provincial renewable energy procurement programs.

Miller Thomson is once again a Thought-Leader sponsor of this high-caliber Summit which features a joint presentation on next steps for renewables in Alberta and Saskatchewan from Miller Thomson’s Grant Sprague and Chad Eggerman.

Along with critical insight from government, system operator, and finance representatives, 2018’s Summit focuses incentivizing indigenous partnerships on renewables in Alberta which is expected to be part of the selection process for future rounds.

“We are delighted to once again bring together the key decision-makers from finance, renewables, system operators and government to discuss the exciting opportunities unfolding in Alberta and Saskatchewan which is the biggest opportunity right now for large-scale renewables in North America,” commented Adrienne Baker, Director, Canadian Clean Energy Conferences.

In the run-up to the event, Canadian Clean Energy Conferences has published several reports on key topics for lenders and developers interested in these key markets.

Click here to download reports on renewables Alberta & Saskatchewan

Click here for more details on the Summit

Click here to download the event brochure