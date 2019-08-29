Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | FinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen Compliance Launches Integration with Multi Site Operator in Los Angeles FinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen Compliance Launches Integration with Multi Site Operator in Los Angeles CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen Compliance Launches Integration with Multi Site Operator in Los AngelesChemesis International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Controlling Interest in GSRX Industries Inc., a Leader in Retail Cannabis Dispensaries, Distribution & Brand DevelopmentMkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending June 30, 2019