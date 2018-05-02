Finning releases its first Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finning is pleased to announce the release of its first sustainability report. The report communicates the progress Finning has made in safety, environment, people, and community investment.

In 2017, Finning formalized its sustainability focus, embarked on a strategic sustainability journey, and identified key sustainability priorities.

“Sustainability is an integral part of Finning’s purpose, vision and values,” said Scott Thomson, Finning International president and CEO. “I am proud of the progress we’ve made. Nevertheless, this is an ongoing pursuit, and we are determined to continue evolving as we implement our plan with expanded areas of focus”.

Some of the highlights included in Finning’s 2017 sustainability report include:

Reduced total recordable injury frequency by 57 percent from 2013 to 2017

Achieved zero recordable spills across all regions and locations in 2017

Established a GHG measurement protocol to ensure consistent tracking and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions in each of the regions

Developed a five-year inclusion and diversity strategy

Committed to increasing inclusion and diversity in our business, including aspiring to have female directors comprise not less than 30 percent of our Board of Directors

Focused community investment efforts on promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education by collaborating with strategic non-profit partners.

“Our executive leadership team is committed to leading Finning on our sustainability journey and collaborating with our employees every step of the way,” said Mr. Thomson.

The report can be viewed and downloaded at finning.com.

About Finning

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

