Fintech Select Launches Website Reflecting FinTech, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Initiatives

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FTEC).

Fintech Select announces the launch of the rebranded corporate website (www.fintechselect.com) in preparation for the rollout of the Company’s Cherry Mobile Banking platform and the Selectcoin Crytptocurrency retail Point of Sale (“POS”) integration.

The corporate website elaborates on the Company’s ongoing initiatives to disrupt financial services verticals. Fintech Select will be deploying innovative technologies and solutions to capitalize on the Company’s existing technological infrastructure and retail footprint. Fintech Select is beginning to scale up the penetration of the Cherry Mobile Banking platform, and the Selectcoin Cryptocurrency program nationally.

Mohammad Abuleil, CEO and President, comments, “We are getting ready to create a paradigm shift in mobile banking and Cryptocurrency accessibility by leveraging the thousands of existing POS locations and increasing the products and services that modern consumers are demanding from current financial institutions. Fintech Select will be at the forefront of the shift away from the current banking paradigm.”

Furthermore the company wishes to announce the retention of Sniper Capital Corp for the provision of Investor Relations Service. The Company and Sniper Capital have entered into a contract at a rate of $4000/month.

About Fintech Select (www.fintechselect.com):

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs, mobile banking solutions and Cryptocurrency technologies. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions. We are working on creating a widespread Fintech and Cryptocurrency eco-system through our network of partners leveraging our Pre-Paid cards and POS solutions.

For further information please contact:

Mohammad Abuleil David Vinokurov

email: IR@fintechselect.com davidv@fintechselect.com

Caution:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“TSXV”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.