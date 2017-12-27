Fintech Select Rolls Out Initial Selectcoin Cryptocurrency Retail Locations

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:FTEC) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully launched its Selectoin Cryptocurrency POS platform and is working with its internal staff and distributors to continuously activate locations and train retailers within its distribution network.

The Selectcoin.io website will be updated today with some retailer addresses that have been set up with the Selectcoin platform and marketing material where consumers can buy Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies. Additional retail locations will gradually be added to the website, as well.

Now that the Selectcoin platform has been officially launched into the market, the Company will focus on mass adoption across its network of retailers. Our sales team and distributors have been working diligently to deliver marketing material, upgrade POS terminals, and train retailers, all while gearing up for the next wave of retail activations.

The Company is also in the process of launching its awareness campaign across social media and through PR initiatives.

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs, mobile banking solutions and Cryptocurrency technologies. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all three platforms mentioned. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

