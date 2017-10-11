Firan Technology Group (FTG) Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2017.

Increased gross margin to over 27% in Q3

Realized costs savings due to the closure of the Teledyne PCT facility

Achieved book-to-bill ratio of 1.23:1 in Q3 2017

Generated $2.3M in cash from operations used to acquire new equipment and pay down debt

“The third quarter of 2017 saw reduced activity, as predicted, as we transitioned the Teledyne PCT equipment to our Chatsworth facilities”, stated Brad Bourne, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, “The quarter’s activity was also impacted by the strengthening of the Canadian dollar and the normal slowdown resulting from summer vacations. With the closure of the Teledyne facility, FTG’s cost structure was reduced and this resulted in increased gross margins, despite the above impacts. As activity in Chatsworth continues to ramp up, we expect to see improving operating results for the Corporation.”

Third Quarter Results : (three months ended Sept 1, 2017 compared with three months ended Aug 26, 2016)

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Sales $ 19,144,000 $ 23,187,000 Gross Margin 5,199,000 5,011,000 Gross Margin (%) 27.2 % 21.6 % Operating Earnings (1): 2,278,000 2,309,000 • Net R&D Investment 1,668,000 748,000 • Bargain Purchase Gain - (5,578,000 ) • Restructuring Expense - 3,245,000 • Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (272,000 ) 13,000 • Recovery of Investment Tax Credits (166,000 ) (152,000 ) • Amortization of Intangibles 273,000 154,000 Net Earnings before Tax 775,000 3,879,000 • Tax Expense 637,000 383,000 • Non-controlling Interests (16,000 ) 11,000 Net Earnings After Tax $ 154,000 $ 3,485,000 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.01 $ 0.17 – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.15

Year-to-Date Results: (nine months ended Sept 01, 2017 compared with nine months ended Aug 26, 2016)

YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Sales $ 71,829,000 $ 59,881,000 Gross Margin 17,838,000 13,623,000 Gross Margin (%) 24.8 % 22.8 % Operating Earnings (1): 7,876,000 5,453,000 • Net R&D Investment 4,924,000 2,272,000 • Bargain Purchase Gain - (7,189,000 ) • Restructuring Expense - 3,915,000 • Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (229,000 ) 318,000 • Recovery of Investment Tax Credits (495,000 ) (499,000 ) • Amortization of Intangibles 840,000 198,000 Net Earnings before tax 2,836,000 6,438,000 • Income Tax 1,792,000 1,136,000 • Non-controlling Interests (34,000 ) 17,000 Net Earnings after tax $ 1,078,000 $ 5,285,000 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.05 $ 0.27 – diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.25





(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in the third quarter of 2017 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Completed installation and commissioning of the Teledyne PCT related equipment in the Chatsworth facility.

Increased throughput at Aerospace Chatsworth by 150% over Q2 2017, primarily by increased activity in August.

After the quarter, increased throughput at Aerospace Chatsworth by over 160% in September 2017 compared to June 2017, further demonstrating increasing production rates.

Achieved $1.9M in sales resulting from the Photo Etch acquisition, above our target of $1.5M per quarter.

For FTG, overall sales decreased by $4.0M or 17% from $23.2M in Q3 2016 to $19.1M in Q3 2017. The decrease was attributable to both businesses.

Revenues from the Photo Etch acquisition contributed $1.9M in incremental sales during the third quarter, compared to $1.9M in Q3 last year. Revenues from the Teledyne PCT contributed $0.9M in Q3 2017 compared to $3.5M in Q3 last year. Excluding the acquisitions, revenues were down $1.4M compared to Q3 2016, partially due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar. Sequentially, revenues were down $6.4M in Q3 versus Q2 2017 due to transition activities, summer vacations and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar. In addition, the Photo Etch related activity was down $1.0M sequentially due to the end of the current phase of a large military simulator program which is a normal business cycle. The Teledyne PCT related activity was down sequentially by $5.3M due to the closure of the Teledyne facility and the time taken to commission equipment in the Chatsworth facility and ramp production. This activity did ramp each month of the quarter as progress was achieved.

The Circuits Segment sales were down by $1.3M or 8.8% in Q3 2017 versus Q3 2016. The decrease is predominantly due to increased intercompany activity supporting the ramp up in Aerospace Chatsworth which is not reflected in consolidated sales. On a year-to-date basis, Circuits sales were up $4.0M or 9.6%.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in Q3 2017 were $5.7M compared to $8.5M in the same quarter last year. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Teledyne PCT transition activities in the quarter. Year-to-date Aerospace sales were up $8.0M or 43.2%.

Gross margins in Q3 2017 were up $0.2M compared to Q3 2016. As a percentage, gross margins increased from 21.6% in Q3 last year to 27.2% in Q3 this year. The increase is principally due to the cost savings from the Teledyne PCT plant closure offset by lower sales.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for trailing twelve months is $8.0M.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2) to the net earnings for Q3 2017 and trailing 12 months.

Q3 2017 Trailing 12

Months Net earnings $ 154,000 1,708,000 Add: Interest 109,000 488,000 Income taxes/ITC/JV 455,000 1,716,000 Depreciation/Amortization 1,068,000 4,117,000 EBITDA $ 1,786,000 $ 7,961,000

(2) EBITDA is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of FTG in Q3 2017 were $0.2M compared to a net profit of $3.5M in Q3 2016. The decrease is due to the one-time gains recognized in the prior year with respect to the Photo Etch and Teledyne PCT transactions which contributed $2.3M to last year and the decreased activity in Q3 of this year.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $1.7M in Q3 2017 compared to $2.5M in Q3 2016.

The Aerospace net earnings (loss) before corporate and interest and other costs decreased to ($1.3M) versus $2.0M in Q3 2016. The Q3 2016 results included a one-time net gain of $1.7M related to the acquisition of Teledyne PCT and lower activity.

As at Sept 1, 2017, the Corporation’s net working capital was $23.6M, an increase of $1.2M over year-end 2016.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday October 12, 2017 at 8:30 am (EDT) to discuss the results of Q3 2017.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-340-2220 OR 1-866-225-2055 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until October 22, 2017 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, Pass Code 3440996#.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314

Email: bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Melinda Diebel, Vice President and CFO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264

Email: melindadiebel@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 01, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,439 $ 3,152 Accounts receivable 14,201 21,022 Taxes receivable 154 259 Inventories 23,526 22,464 Prepaid expenses 2,841 1,776 43,161 48,673 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 11,167 8,851 Deferred income tax assets - 1,327 Investment tax credits receivable 6,765 7,330 Deferred development costs 625 739 Intangible assets, net 3,886 5,066 Total assets $ 65,604 $ 71,986 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 5,576 $ 6,983 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,739 15,105 Provisions 523 2,349 Customer deposits, net of deferred development 283 308 Current portion of long-term bank debt 1,394 1,510 19,515 26,255 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank debt 4,562 6,079 Deferred tax payable 1,667 1,573 Total liabilities 25,744 33,907 Equity Retained earnings $ 8,621 $ 7,543 Accumulated other comprehensive income 239 443 8,860 7,986 Share capital Common shares 19,255 19,051 Preferred shares 2,218 2,218 Contributed surplus 8,322 8,381 Total equity attributable to FTG’s shareholders 38,655 37,636 Non-controlling interest 1,205 443 Total equity 39,860 38,079 Total liabilities and equity $ 65,604 $ 71,986

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three months ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 01, August 26, September 01, August 26, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales $ 19,144 $ 23,187 $ 71,829 $ 59,881 Cost of sales Cost of sales 13,253 17,567 51,908 44,609 Depreciation of plant and equipment 692 609 2,083 1,649 Total cost of sales 13,945 18,176 53,991 46,258 Gross margin 5,199 5,011 17,838 13,623 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 2,787 2,595 9,509 7,905 Research and development costs 1,723 818 5,089 2,482 Recovery of research and development costs (55 ) (70 ) (165 ) (210 ) Recovery of investment tax credits (166 ) (152 ) (495 ) (499 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 25 30 91 84 Amortization of intangible assets 273 154 840 198 Interest expense on short-term debt 56 31 184 51 Interest expense on long-term debt 53 46 178 130 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (272 ) 13 (229 ) 318 Bargain purchase gain - (5,578 ) - (7,189 ) Restructuring expenses - 3,245 - 3,915 Total expenses 4,424 1,132 15,002 7,185 Earnings before income taxes 775 3,879 2,836 6,438 Current income tax expense (recovery) 14 15 (10 ) 46 Deferred income tax expense 623 368 1,802 1,090 Total income tax expense 637 383 1,792 1,136 Net earnings $ 138 $ 3,496 $ 1,044 $ 5,302 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ (16 ) $ 11 $ (34 ) $ 17 Equity holders of FTG $ 154 $ 3,485 1,078 5,285 Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.25

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) Three months ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 01, August 26, September 01, August 26, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net earnings $ 138 $ 3,496 $ 1,044 $ 5,302 Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,424 ) (100 ) (1,611 ) 688 Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 2,983 143 1,839 324 Tax impact (746 ) (36 ) (460 ) (81 ) (187 ) 7 (232 ) 931 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (49 ) $ 3,503 $ 812 $ 6,233 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ 27 $ 3,493 $ 874 $ 6,219 Non-controlling interest $ (76 ) $ 10 $ (62 ) $ 14

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Nine months ended September 01, 2017 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated Other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shares Shares Earnings Surplus Income (Loss) Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2016 $ 19,051 $ 2,218 $ 7,543 $ 8,381 $ 443 $ 37,636 $ 443 $ 38,079 Net earnings - - 1,078 - - 1,078 (34 ) 1,044 Stock-based compensation - - - 99 - 99 - 99 Common shares issued on exercise of share options and PSU’s 204 - - (158 ) - 46 - 46 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - (1,583 ) (1,583 ) (28 ) (1,611 ) Net unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact - - - - 1,379 1,379 - 1,379 Contribution from non-controlling interest - - - - - - 824 824 Balance, September 01, 2017 $ 19,255 $ 2,218 $ 8,621 $ 8,322 $ 239 $ 38,655 $ 1,205 $ 39,860 Nine months ended August 26, 2016 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated Other Non- Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shares Shares Earnings Surplus Income (Loss) Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2015 $ 13,075 $ 2,218 $ 1,628 $ 8,373 $ (233 ) $ 25,061 $ 29 $ 25,090 Net earnings - - 5,285 - - 5,285 17 5,302 Stock-based compensation - - - 35 - 35 - 35 Common shares issued on exercise of share options 78 - - (20 ) - 58 - 58 Common shares issued 5,819 - - - - 5,819 - 5,819 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 691 691 (3 ) 688 Net unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges - - - - 243 243 - 243 Balance, August 26, 2016 $ 18,972 $ 2,218 $ 6,913 $ 8,388 $ 701 $ 37,192 $ 43 $ 37,235