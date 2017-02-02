Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | FireEye Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results FireEye Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results FireEye Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results RecommendedFreddie Mac Prices First Offering of KT Certificates Issued by Multifamily Aggregation Risk Transfer TrustSonic Foundry to Release First Quarter 2017 Results on February 9, 2017PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share