FiReFilms Participating in Sundance Film Festival 2018

PARK CITY, UT–(Marketwired – January 09, 2018) – FiReFilms is the documentary film branch of the Strategic News Servicetm (SNS) Future in Review (FiRe) Conference Corp. Described by The Economist as “the best technology conference in the world,” the annual FiRe conference, which each year selects one important documentary film to screen for its attendees in addition to year-round FiReFilms benefits, features global speakers and leaders in technology and the global economy, including Elon Musk, Craig Venter, Michael Dell, Vint Cerf, Leroy Hood, Elena Polyakova, Mark Hurd, Paul Jacobs, Cory Doctorow, Kamran Elahian, Ken Goldman, Dharmendra Modha, and many others.

FiReFilms creates awareness of documentary films in which technology improves the human condition, and promotes them throughout the year to the SNS / FiRe global corporate community of C-level executives in technology and finance, as well as to world press, select partner film festivals, and members of the global subscription-based FiReFilms initiative, from creation through distribution to education.

This year during the opening week of Sundance, from January 18-22 FiReFilms will host up to six specially member-priced events at a luxurious private home and screening room located in Deer Valley, just minutes away from all Sundance venues. Filmmakers, new and long-term FiReFilms members, and other world-changers will be able to mingle in this beautiful, private view setting over food, wine, and other beverages, along with other special surprise events. General membership registration is at www.firefilms.org.

“For the fourth Sundance in a row, we are excited to be able to provide for our FiReFilms members great content and discussions about globally important subjects with filmmakers and producers,” said Sharon Anderson Morris, FiReFilms Managing Director.

FiReFilms, created in 2012 after four years of screening an annual selected documentary to FiRe’s world-changing audiences, unites members who believe that documentary filmmaking is a powerful tool for world and social improvement, and who wish to be informed of and share unique benefits made possible by their relationship with FiReFilms — including important inputs and personal, early access to cutting-edge movers and events in documentary film. FiReFilms is led by a Steering Committee comprising specially invited technology, film, and investment experts.

Strategic News Service was founded by Mark Anderson in 1995 as the first subscription-based online news service. Since its inception, SNS has proven the most accurate predictive report covering technology and the global economy. Its subscribers include top managers at technology and finance companies across the globe, including Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Cisco, Intel, Google, British Telecom, SpaceX, Amazon, Telstra, and others.

SNS has been operating the annual FiRe conference since 2003. FiRe exposes world experts and participants to new ideas, and conversations about them, producing an accurate portrait of the future; and focuses on creating technology solutions to current local and global problems. FiRe 2018 will take place October 9-12, 2018, at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. For more information and to register, go to www.futureinreview.com.

