Fireweed Announces Appointment of V.P. Exploration and Investor Relations Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FWZ) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Gilles Dessureau to the position of V.P. Exploration, and Mr. Neil MacRae to the position of Investor Relations Manager.

Mr. Gilles Dessureau will lead the exploration team for the Company going forward. Mr. Dessureau is a Professional Geologist with over 15 years of exploration and development experience in the Western Cordillera including Yukon and British Columbia along with other locations throughout North America including Nevada, Ontario and Quebec. Mr. Dessureau is the Owner/Principle Geologist of Solidus Geological Services and has been providing geological and project management services to a number of clients including Golden Predator Mining Corp., Columbus Gold Corp., Colorado Resources Ltd., BMC Minerals, among others since 2007. Mr. Dessureau was instrumental in advancing the Wolverine polymetallic VMS deposit, located in the Yukon, through pre-feasibility and into commercial production beginning in 2010, and was involved with advancing Golden Predator’s Brewery Creek and 3 Aces deposits. Mr. Dessureau graduated with a Master’s degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury following a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from St. Mary’s University in Halifax. He is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Neil MacRae as its Manager of Investor Relations. Mr. MacRae will be responsible for overseeing the investor relations program for the Company including the development and implementation of strategic marketing and financial goals in order to create shareholder value. Mr. MacRae attended the University of Calgary and started his career in 1994, spending 10 years as a commodity trader and concentrate marketer for Mitsui & Co. (Canada) Ltd. Over the next 14 years, Neil then moved into investor relations roles with such companies as First Majestic, NovaGold Resources, and Santacruz Silver Mining as well as a role at Farallon Mining which operated the Campo Morado Zinc Mine in Mexico which was taken over by Nyrstar in 2011.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd.: Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason deposits with recently announced new Mineral Resources (see Fireweed news release dated January 10, 2018 for details). The Company also has an option on the adjacent large MAC claims which cover projected extensions of mineralization from the Jason area and where previous exploration identified zinc, lead and silver geochemical anomalies in critical host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Project, can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events.

