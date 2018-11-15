Fireweed Drills 4.56% Zinc, 17.34% Lead, and 145 g/t Silver over 8.6 m at End Zone

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the results from its first drill hole at the End Zone on the Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

Hole EZ18-001 intersected 4.56% Zinc, 17.43% Lead and 145 g/t Silver over 8.6 metres (true width) in a hole drilled in the middle of the End Zone mineralization.

End Zone was discovered and saw limited drilling in 1979-81 and 1991. This new hole EZ18-001 is the first drill hole in the area since 1991 and confirms the high-grade nature of the mineralization at End Zone.

Additional drilling including step out holes have been completed and assays are pending

New drill results are as follows:

END ZONE DRILL RESULTS Hole No. From (metres) To

(metres) Interval (metres) Estimated True Width (metres) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) EZ18-001 51.87 64.03 12.16 8.60 4.56 17.34 145 Including 53.94 58.22 4.28 3.03 7.52 24.74 223

Drill hole EZ18-001 was drilled in the middle of the End Zone to confirm historic results and intersected massive, high grade, feeder proximal mineralization similar in nature to the high grade, feeder proximal mineralization intersected at the Tom East and Tom West zones drilled this year (see recent Fireweed news releases). Mineralization at the End Zone consists of massive galena, sphalerite, pyrite and pyrrhotite, and is located within the “Fertile Corridor”, a geologic trend of favourable host rocks which also host the large nearby Tom and Jason deposits as well as the Boundary zinc zone to the west (see map attached to this news release).

Assay results from additional drill holes at the End Zone are pending (see table at end of this news release).

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “When End Zone was discovered in 1979, it saw only limited exploration trenching and drilling because of its location close to the old Jason claim boundary. Today, Fireweed owns all the claims in the area and without concerns over proximity to the claim boundary we began exploration of End Zone and surrounding area during the 2018 drilling and field exploration program. We look forward to more drill results from End Zone in the coming weeks and to future results from exploration of the entire ‘Fertile Corridor’ which is highly prospective for material zinc mineralization.”

Notes on sampling and assaying:

The drill core logging and sampling program is carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are all NQ3 (split tube) size core (45mm / 1.77-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85%. After drilling, the core is logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics, marked for sampling, and photographed on site. The cores for analyses are marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.5 meters or less in length. The core is cut in half lengthwise with a rock saw at the core facility on site, with half-core samples bagged and sent by reliable transport to the laboratory, and the other half-cores are stored on site for future reference. A total of 5% assay standards and 5% blanks are inserted into every sample shipment as a quality control measure and, after analyses were received, were found to be acceptable. Samples are sent to the Bureau Veritas (formerly Acme Labs) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon where the samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. A 250-gram split of each pulp is then sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. and analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ESI/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples are also analyzed by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit Pb (>25.0%) and Zn (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43‑101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV:FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its large 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with recently announced Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018 and May 23, 2018 respectively and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes option agreements on large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous work identified zinc, lead and silver geochemical anomalies in critical host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Project, can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company’s prospectus dated May 9, 2017 and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Contact: Brandon Macdonald, T.604.646.8361

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e90baf5e-c7c1-4bf2-9701-e85fd858d6ba

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0baa77bb-0017-440a-a883-c6ad2ba09d0d

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d83d2b50-536f-486a-b8cb-e6a323832b66

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89f3039d-1cbe-49f6-966a-65afc46045a9