Fireweed Drills 7.99% Zinc, 13.26% Lead and 166 g/t Silver over 12.41 m at Tom West

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce further drill results from its 2018 drill program on the Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

Hole TS18-012 intersected 8.43% Zinc, 3.23% Lead and 35 g/t Silver over 28.22 metres (true width) in a hole drilled on the southern end of the Tom West Zone

Hole TS18-014 intersected 7.99% Zinc, 13.26% Lead and 166 g/t Silver over 12.41 metres (true width) in a hole drilled on the southern end of the Tom West Zone

Additional drilling has been completed and assays are pending from the End Zone

New drill results are as follows:

TOM WEST DRILL RESULTS Hole No. From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated True

Width (metres) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) TS18-012 228.80 278.00 49.20 28.22 8.43 3.23 35 Including 264.00 277.00 13.00 7.46 13.51 6.26 110 TS18-013 Exploration hole on geophysical target. No zone intersected. TS18-014 142.30 158.50 16.20 12.41 7.99 13.26 166 Including 146.50 157.60 11.10 8.50 9.75 17.41 222 Including 146.50 149.50 3.00 2.30 23.76 8.38 150 Including 151.50 155.50 4.00 3.06 2.78 27.59 311

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “We are encouraged that drilling in the Tom West Zone continues to report much higher grades than historic holes due to better recoveries using modern drilling techniques which are expected to lead to higher grade tonnage blocks in this part of the deposit in the next mineral resource calculation. Next, we look forward to our first drill results from the End Zone which is a third zinc system located northwest of the Jason Deposit. End Zone was not included in the current mineral resource published earlier this year and these will be the first holes Fireweed has drilled to test End Zone.”

Drill hole TS18-012 was drilled in the Tom West Zone and intersected both laminated sphalerite-galena-barite mineralization and high grade feeder proximal mineralization with massive galena, sphalerite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite.

Drill hole TS18-013 was an exploration hole drilled between Tom East and Tom Southeast targeting a geophysical anomaly on a possible extension to the Tom East horizon. This hole did not intersect the mineralized horizon.

Drill hole TS18-014 was drilled in the Tom West Zone approximately 30m south of hole TS18-012 and intersected both massive and laminated sulphide similar to hole TS18-012.

Drill holes TS18-012 and 014 were drilled in an area that was previously drilled in 1970 from underground exploration drifts using small diameter core (30.1 mm AX) with significant intervals of core loss and poor recovery resulting in unrepresentative low grade results. Modern triple-split tube drilling in 2018 ensured that recoveries were excellent within the reported intersections: 86.8% and 98.5% average recovery in holes TS18-012 and TS18-014, respectively.

Assay results from additional drill holes at the End Zone are still pending (see table at end of this news release).

Notes on sampling and assaying:

The drill core logging and sampling program is carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections are all HQ3 (split tube) size core (61.1mm / 2.4-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85%. After drilling, the core is logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics, marked for sampling, and photographed on site. The cores for analyses are marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.5 metres or less in length. The core is cut in half lengthwise with a rock saw at the core facility on site, with half-core samples bagged and sent by reliable transport to the laboratory, and the other half-cores are stored on site for future reference. Intersections selected for metallurgical testing are cut in half with a rock saw and then quartered; one quartered core is archived on site, one quartered core is sent for assay, and the half-core is sent for metallurgical testing. A total of 5% assay standards and 5% blanks are inserted into every sample shipment as a quality control measure and, after analyses were received, were found to be acceptable. Samples are sent to the Bureau Veritas (formerly Acme Labs) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon where the samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. A 250-gram split of each pulp is then sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. and analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ESI/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples are also analyzed by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit Pb (>25.0%) and Zn (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43‑101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV:FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its large 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with recently announced Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018 and May 23, 2018 respectively and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes option agreements on large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous work identified zinc, lead and silver geochemical anomalies in critical host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Project, can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company’s prospectus dated May 9, 2017 and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

