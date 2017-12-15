Firm Capital Property Trust Files Base Shelf Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OVER U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Firm Capital Property Trust (the “Trust”) (TSX-V:FCD.UN) today announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its (final) short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Québec. The Prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Trust may offer and issue, from time to time, trust units, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (collectively, the “Securities”), or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to $250,000,000. Any issue of Securities under the Prospectus will require the filing of a prospectus supplement that will include the specific terms of the Securities being offered.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, the Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition, to standalone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

Further information about the Trust can be found by selecting the Firm Capital Property Trust link at www.firmcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Although management of the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. Neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Trust’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016 under “Risk Factors” and in the Prospectus (copies of which can both be obtained at www.sedar.com).

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

