First Bauxite Corporation Announces Filing of Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bauxite Corporation (“First Bauxite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:FBX, FSE/BER:FBI) is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2018. Both are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.firstbauxite.com.

Subsequent to the Third Quarter, on October 19, 2018, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement with Resource Capital Fund V L.P. and Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. pursuant to which the Company is to be taken private by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). At the upcoming special meeting, to be held on December 7, 2018, shareholders of the Company will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, approve a special resolution authorizing the going private transaction.

First Bauxite Corporation is a Canadian natural resources company engaged in the exploration and development of bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company intends to produce and sell bauxite raw ore from its facility in Guyana and intends to produce sintered refractory products and ceramic proppants for the refractory and energy industries in the future. The Company has its head office in New Orleans, Louisiana and is managed by experienced professionals with worldwide experience in the global industrial minerals industry across a number of industrial minerals. For further information on First Bauxite Corporation, please visit our corporate website at www.firstbauxite.com.

