First Commonwealth Announces Rescheduled Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

INDIANA, PA–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – Due to technical issues with its conference call vendor, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) has rescheduled the question and answer portion of its Second Quarter 2017 conference call and audio webcast for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2017 to discuss the financial results for the quarter. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information:

What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call When: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, July 27, 2017 Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet or Live by Phone: 1-844-792-3645 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-902-6636 (international toll) Replay by Phone: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code: 10111100

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth’s Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the “Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call” link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days. In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions:

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com. Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted at any time prior to the conclusion of the call.

Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release:

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2017 earnings press release can be accessed at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations. Click on “News,” which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

