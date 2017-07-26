First Commonwealth Announces Strong Second Quarter 2017 Earnings and the Completion of its Acquisition of DCB Financial Corp.; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, PA–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2017.

Second Quarter 2017 Highlights

Franchise Growth

Total assets grew $574 million compared to the prior quarter following the completion of the acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. in Lewis Center, Ohio on April 3, 2017. Total loans grew $467 million, including $384 million acquired from DCB Financial Corp. Total deposits grew $563 million, including $484 million acquired from DCB Financial Corp.



Earnings

Second quarter net income was $14.0 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share. Core net income (adjusted for acquisition expenses) was $20.4 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share. Core earnings per share increased $0.03 from the previous quarter and $0.07 from the prior year quarter; an increase of 16.7% and 50.0%, respectively.



Total revenue grew $8.8 million, or 12.7% from the prior quarter. Net interest income (FTE) increased $6.1 million, or 11.5% from the prior quarter. Noninterest income grew $2.7 million, or 16.4% from the prior quarter.



Total noninterest expense increased $15.5 million from the previous quarter and includes $9.9 million of one-time merger-related expenses resulting from the acquisition of DCB Financial Corp.

Provision for credit losses totaled ($1.6) million, a decrease of $4.8 million as compared to the prior quarter, in part due to the recognition of $3.1 million in recoveries on two loans that had been charged-off in prior periods.

The annualized return on average tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2017 was 9.74% and the core return on average tangible common equity (excluding merger-related expenses) was 14.03%.

Profitability

The net interest margin improved four basis points to 3.54% compared to the prior quarter.

Core return on average assets (adjusted for acquisition expenses) improved 13 basis points to 1.11% compared to the prior quarter.

The core efficiency ratio improved to 60.19%, driven by revenue growth and well-controlled operational expenses.

“Our results in the second quarter and the first six months of 2017 reflect continued progress towards achieving our strategic objectives of growing revenue, controlling expenses and thoughtfully deploying capital,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “And with the closing and integration of DCB Financial Corp. this past quarter, we add another quality building block to our Ohio presence,” Price continued. “This new addition not only provides us with deeper penetration into the robust Columbus market, but it also gives us a group of very talented professionals that care about their communities and can help our loyal customers reach their financial goals.”

Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reported Results Net income $14,013 $15,888 $12,007 $29,901 $24,480 Diluted earnings per share $0.14 $0.18 $0.14 $0.32 $0.28 Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.96 % 0.72 % 0.86 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 6.44 % 8.51 % 6.53 % 7.40 % 6.70 % Core Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $20,428 $16,285 $12,163 $36,714 $24,636 Core diluted earnings per share $0.21 $0.18 $0.14 $0.39 $0.28 Core return on average assets 1.11 % 0.98 % 0.73 % 1.05 % 0.74 % Return on average tangible common equity 9.74 % 11.80 % 8.47 % 10.73 % 8.70 % Core return on average tangible common equity 14.03 % 12.08 % 8.57 % 13.10 % 8.76 % Core efficiency ratio 60.19 % 60.49 % 56.88 % 60.33 % 58.19 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.27 % 3.52 % 3.28 %

Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for “non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” and additional information.

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $14.0 million, as compared to $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2016. Excluding merger-related expenses of $6.4 million after tax, net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $20.4 million.

Net income for the first six months of 2017 was $29.9 million, as compared to $24.5 million for the same period in 2016. Excluding merger-related expenses of $6.8 million after tax, net income for the first six months of 2017 was $36.7 million.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 3.54%, an increase of 4 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 27 basis points from the second quarter of 2016. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 8 basis points and funding costs increased by 4 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase from the previous year is primarily due to improved yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios following the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase short-term rates in December of 2016, March of 2017 and June of 2017, along with the ability to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings following our recent acquisitions. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 28 basis points and funding costs increased 2 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Total average earning assets increased $542 million, or 8.8%, from the previous quarter mostly due to the benefit of acquired DCB Financial Corp. balances, as well as average organic loan growth of $58 million and a $101 million increase in the securities portfolio.

Total deposits grew by $563 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter, which includes $484 million in deposits acquired at the closing of the DCB Financial Corp. acquisition. Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion from the prior year quarter, which includes the addition of $605 million in deposits acquired at the closing of the northern Ohio branch acquisition, as well as the aforementioned acquisition of DCB Financial Corp.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled ($1.6) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, a decrease of $4.8 million as compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $12.0 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily due to the recognition of $3.1 million of recoveries on two large commercial loans that had been charged-off in prior periods. The decrease from the previous year was due to the aforementioned recoveries and the recognition of a $7.5 million specific reserve for an individual commercial credit in the prior year quarter.

At June 30, 2017, nonperforming loans were $40.2 million, a decrease of $9.7 million from March 31, 2017 and a decrease of $24.2 million from June 30, 2016. The decrease from the first quarter of 2017 was related to the resolution of two commercial manufacturing credits that were placed into nonperforming status in 2016. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.75%, 1.01% and 1.33% for the periods ended June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2016, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2017, net charge-offs (recoveries) were ($1.0) million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the second quarter of 2017 included recoveries for two large commercial credits totaling $3.1 million, which were previously charged-off.

For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2017, the allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 0.98%, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2017 and 1.24% at June 30, 2016.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2016. Service charges and card-related interchange income increased $1.0 million and $1.9 million from the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively, primarily due to acquired customer relationships. Financial advisory and insurance commissions increased $0.7 million and $0.8 million from the prior quarter and year-ago quarter, respectively, due to the aforementioned acquisitions and an expanded sales staff.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $37.2 million for the second quarter of 2016. The increase from the previous periods was primarily driven by higher operating expenses following the Company’s recent acquisitions and $1.1 million in write-downs on OREO properties previously acquired from three commercial customers.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,426 at June 30, 2017 and 1,271 at March 31, 2017 and was 1,168 at June 30, 2016. The increase from the previous periods is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the recent expansion of the mortgage and commercial banking businesses in Ohio.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which is payable on August 18, 2017 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2017. This dividend represents a 2.4% projected annual yield utilizing the July 25, 2017 closing market price of $13.18.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2017 were 12.2%, 11.3%, 9.6% and 10.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2017 on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code #10110414. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 135 banking offices in 20 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and central and northeastern Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Stow and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth’s future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10‐K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 58,896 $ 52,818 $ 50,034 $ 111,714 $ 99,783 Provision for credit losses (1,609 ) 3,229 10,372 1,620 16,898 Noninterest income 18,904 16,932 15,558 35,836 29,273 Noninterest expense 58,263 42,765 37,410 101,028 75,554 Net income 14,013 15,888 12,007 29,901 24,480 Core net income (5) 20,428 16,285 12,163 36,714 24,636 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.28 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.28 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.96 % 0.72 % 0.86 % 0.74 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.11 % 0.98 % 0.73 % 1.05 % 0.74 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 6.44 % 8.51 % 6.53 % 7.40 % 6.70 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 9.74 % 11.80 % 8.47 % 10.73 % 8.70 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 14.03 % 12.08 % 8.57 % 13.10 % 8.76 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 60.19 % 60.49 % 56.88 % 60.33 % 58.19 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.27 % 3.52 % 3.28 % Book value per common share $ 9.02 $ 8.54 $ 8.34 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.23 6.32 6.48 Market value per common share 12.68 13.26 9.20 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.08 0.08 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.75 % 1.01 % 1.33 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.63 % 0.84 % 1.09 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (0.07 )% 0.39 % 0.48 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 119.61 % 105.20 % 92.88 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.24 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders’ equity as a percent of total assets 11.9 % 11.2 % 11.0 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.5 % 8.5 % 8.8 % Leverage Ratio 9.6 % 9.9 % 9.8 % Risk Based Capital – Tier I 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.1 % Risk Based Capital – Total 12.2 % 12.3 % 12.2 % Common Equity – Tier I 10.2 % 10.1 % 9.9 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 63,120 $ 56,179 $ 53,850 $ 119,299 $ 107,203 Interest expense 5,303 4,349 4,759 9,652 9,305 Net Interest Income 57,817 51,830 49,091 109,647 97,898 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,079 988 943 2,067 1,885 Net Interest Income (FTE) 58,896 52,818 50,034 111,714 99,783 Provision for credit losses (1,609 ) 3,229 10,372 1,620 16,898 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 60,505 49,589 39,662 110,094 82,885 Net securities (losses) gains (49 ) 652 28 603 28 Trust income 1,711 1,417 1,320 3,128 2,575 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,736 4,319 3,845 9,055 7,553 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,442 2,082 1,985 4,524 3,944 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,449 1,292 1,311 2,741 2,607 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,315 977 932 2,292 1,615 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 457 307 466 764 661 Card-related interchange income 4,842 4,251 3,784 9,093 7,341 Derivative mark-to-market (37 ) 2 (531 ) (35 ) (1,545 ) Swap fee income 314 (73 ) 800 241 1,260 Other income 1,724 1,706 1,618 3,430 3,234 Total Noninterest Income 18,904 16,932 15,558 35,836 29,273 Salaries and employee benefits 25,298 23,466 19,888 48,764 41,565 Net occupancy 4,121 3,761 3,186 7,882 6,667 Furniture and equipment 3,323 3,088 2,882 6,411 5,749 Data processing 2,345 2,085 1,788 4,430 3,547 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,161 816 1,092 1,977 1,850 Advertising and promotion 988 806 664 1,794 1,190 Intangible amortization 846 572 114 1,418 251 Collection and repossession 443 497 474 940 1,043 Other professional fees and services 1,096 959 873 2,055 1,664 FDIC insurance 977 793 1,062 1,770 2,100 Litigation and operational losses 277 232 635 509 879 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 1,220 99 345 1,319 441 Merger and acquisition related 9,870 611 240 10,481 240 Other operating expenses 6,298 4,980 4,167 11,278 8,368 Total Noninterest Expense 58,263 42,765 37,410 101,028 75,554 Income before Income Taxes 21,146 23,756 17,810 44,902 36,604 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,079 988 943 2,067 1,885 Income tax provision 6,054 6,880 4,860 12,934 10,239 Net Income $ 14,013 $ 15,888 $ 12,007 $ 29,901 $ 24,480 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 97,483,067 89,113,083 88,949,995 97,483,067 88,949,995 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 97,232,288 88,987,671 88,838,614 93,125,939 88,840,683

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 103,602 $ 75,160 $ 68,163 Interest-bearing bank deposits 12,310 47,944 30,457 Securities available for sale, at fair value 820,586 871,423 913,420 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 450,886 386,954 405,976 Loans held for sale 9,785 9,588 11,613 Loans 5,374,782 4,907,961 4,843,776 Allowance for credit losses (48,067 ) (48,676 ) (59,821 ) Net loans 5,326,715 4,859,285 4,783,955 Goodwill and other intangibles 272,030 197,924 165,481 Other assets 387,472 360,699 370,756 Total Assets $ 7,383,386 $ 6,808,977 $ 6,749,821 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,404,081 $ 1,270,136 $ 1,136,629 Interest-bearing demand deposits 237,801 114,526 88,777 Savings deposits 3,330,351 3,030,156 2,582,709 Time deposits 560,902 554,911 586,405 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,129,054 3,699,593 3,257,891 Total deposits 5,533,135 4,969,729 4,394,520 Short-term borrowings 846,137 961,601 1,464,687 Long-term borrowings 88,389 80,771 81,201 Total borrowings 934,526 1,042,372 1,545,888 Other liabilities 36,260 35,881 67,627 Shareholders’ equity 879,465 760,995 741,786 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 7,383,386 $ 6,808,977 $ 6,749,821

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2017 Rate 2017 Rate 2016 Rate 2017 Rate 2016 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,358,089 4.18 % $ 4,916,759 4.05 % $ 4,833,360 3.86 % $ 5,138,643 4.11 % $ 4,789,306 3.87 % Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,312,814 2.57 % 1,212,025 2.71 % 1,321,018 2.54 % 1,262,698 2.64 % 1,326,125 2.56 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,670,903 3.86 % 6,128,784 3.78 % 6,154,378 3.58 % 6,401,341 3.82 % 6,115,431 3.59 % Noninterest-earning assets 710,913 580,033 552,754 645,835 546,932 Total Assets $ 7,381,816 $ 6,708,817 $ 6,707,132 $ 7,047,176 $ 6,662,363 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,513,479 0.15 % $ 3,100,208 0.12 % $ 2,660,934 0.16 % $ 3,307,985 0.14 % $ 2,607,415 0.13 % Time deposits 580,874 0.60 % 572,750 0.62 % 578,518 0.62 % 576,834 0.61 % 586,723 0.62 % Short-term borrowings 902,547 0.98 % 930,998 0.76 % 1,447,452 0.58 % 916,694 0.87 % 1,475,233 0.59 % Long-term borrowings 88,351 4.08 % 80,840 3.95 % 81,268 3.62 % 84,616 4.02 % 81,339 3.59 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,085,251 0.42 % 4,684,796 0.38 % 4,768,172 0.40 % 4,886,129 0.40 % 4,750,710 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,386,240 1,230,939 1,137,626 1,309,019 1,117,159 Other liabilities 38,092 36,005 61,821 37,055 59,561 Shareholders’ equity 872,233 757,077 739,513 814,973 734,933 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,296,565 2,024,021 1,938,960 2,161,047 1,911,653 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 7,381,816 $ 6,708,817 $ 6,707,132 $ 7,047,176 $ 6,662,363 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.54 % 3.50 % 3.27 % 3.52 % 3.28 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,199,800 $ 1,148,460 $ 1,185,062 Commercial real estate 1,963,001 1,761,101 1,648,222 Real estate construction 249,255 240,122 242,132 Total Commercial 3,412,056 3,149,683 3,075,416 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 886,335 709,122 732,394 Home equity lines of credit 530,591 508,276 466,611 Total Real Estate – Consumer 1,416,926 1,217,398 1,199,005 Auto loans 450,561 453,076 481,887 Direct installment 24,501 24,017 25,160 Personal lines of credit 59,450 51,948 48,358 Student loans 11,288 11,839 13,950 Total Other Consumer 545,800 540,880 569,355 Total Consumer Portfolio 1,962,726 1,758,278 1,768,360 Total Portfolio Loans 5,374,782 4,907,961 4,843,776 Loans held for sale 9,785 9,588 11,613 Total Loans $ 5,384,567 $ 4,917,549 $ 4,855,389 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 15,553 $ 21,797 $ 38,404 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis - 3,613 - Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 11,868 10,482 9,672 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 12,764 13,990 16,332 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 40,185 $ 49,882 $ 64,408 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 5,964 6,910 8,604 Repossessions (“Repos”) 208 223 291 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 46,357 $ 57,015 $ 73,303 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,898 2,109 1,384 Classified loans 69,748 89,427 101,998 Criticized loans 160,220 129,978 128,280 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.86 % 1.16 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses $ 48,067 $ 48,676 $ 59,821

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ (1,816 ) $ 3,457 $ 4,689 $ 1,641 $ 5,947 Real estate construction (43 ) (54 ) (4 ) (97 ) (227 ) Commercial real estate (4 ) (86 ) 116 (90 ) (375 ) Residential real estate 55 345 78 400 342 Loans to individuals 808 1,076 894 1,884 2,202 Net Charge-offs $ (1,000 ) $ 4,738 $ 5,773 $ 3,738 $ 7,889 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (0.07 )% 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.15 % 0.33 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 160.90 % 68.15 % 179.66 % 43.34 % 214.20 % Provision for credit losses $ (1,609 ) $ 3,229 $ 10,372 $ 1,620 $ 16,898

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (“FTE”) using the 35% federal income tax statutory rate.

(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from “total noninterest expense” the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.

(3) Includes held for sale loans.

(4) Excludes held for sale loans.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Income $ 14,013 $ 15,888 $ 12,007 $ 29,901 $ 24,480 Intangible amortization 846 572 114 1,418 251 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (296 ) (200 ) (40 ) (496 ) (88 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 14,563 16,260 12,081 30,823 24,643 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders’ equity $ 872,233 $ 757,077 $ 739,513 $ 814,973 $ 734,933 Less: intangible assets 272,488 198,070 165,527 235,484 165,597 Tangible Equity 599,745 559,007 573,986 579,489 569,336 Less: preferred stock - - - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 599,745 $ 559,007 $ 573,986 $ 579,489 $ 569,336 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 9.74 % 11.80 % 8.47 % 10.73 % 8.70 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 14,013 $ 15,888 $ 12,007 $ 29,901 $ 24,480 Merger & Acquisition related expenses 9,870 611 240 10,481 240 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (3,455 ) (214 ) (84 ) (3,668 ) (84 ) (5)Core net income 20,428 16,285 12,163 36,714 24,636 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 97,232,288 88,987,671 88,838,614 93,125,939 88,840,683 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.28 Intangible amortization 846 572 114 1,418 251 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (296 ) (200 ) (40 ) (496 ) (88 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 20,978 $ 16,657 $ 12,237 $ 37,636 $ 24,799 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.03 % 12.08 % 8.57 % 13.10 % 8.76 % For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 14,013 $ 15,888 $ 12,007 $ 29,901 $ 24,480 Total Average Assets 7,381,816 6,708,817 6,707,132 7,047,176 6,662,363 Return on Average Assets 0.76 % 0.96 % 0.72 % 0.86 % 0.74 % Core Net Income (5) $ 20,428 $ 16,285 $ 12,163 $ 36,714 $ 24,636 Total Average Assets 7,381,816 6,708,817 6,707,132 7,047,176 6,662,363 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.11 % 0.98 % 0.73 % 1.05 % 0.74 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)