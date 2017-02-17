First-Ever Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day Puts Condition in the National Spotlight

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – February 17, 2017) – On February 22, the first-ever National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day will be celebrated throughout the country. Mended Hearts has joined with other organizations, advocates, and individuals to increase recognition about the risks of heart valve disease (HVD) and improve detection and access to life-saving treatment.

HVD consists of damage to one or more of the heart’s valves; most HVD involves a damaged valve that disrupts blood flow by not opening or closing properly. While some types are not serious, other types such as aortic stenosis can lead to major complications — including death.

Despite the fact that more than five million Americans are affected by HVD, public awareness about the disease is shockingly low. A recent survey of more than 2,000 adults found that three out of four knew little to nothing about heart valve disease.

The goal of National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is to empower those at risk to take the necessary steps towards healing and Mended Hearts is there to help. The Mended Hearts GoToGuide for Valve Disease explains the different types of valve disease, describes symptoms and treatment options and offers tools and resources for patients, families and caregivers. To access the guide, go to http://www.valvediseaseday.org/

“Efforts to educate people about valve disease is very important,” explains Dr. Fredonia Williams, Mended Hearts Southern Regional Director and National Visiting Committee Chair. “I was alarmed when my energy level began to drop so significantly that I was forced to seek immediate medical attention from my cardiologist. I was surprised to learn that I had a mitral valve leak that required open heart surgery. After my surgery, Mended Hearts was there to offer support to me and my family.”

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day activities will kick off with a 12 noon EST briefing in Washington, D.C., followed by a Twitter chat at 4 p.m. EST. The Twitter chat can be followed using hashtag #ValveDiseaseDay.

About Mended Hearts

Mended Hearts is the largest heart patient support network in the world, with 18,000 members and 300 chapters. Recognized for its role in facilitating a positive patient-care experience, Mended Hearts partners with hospitals and cardiac rehab clinics to offer support through visiting programs, group meetings and educational forums. Mended Hearts inspires hope and improves quality of life for heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support. For more information or to locate a chapter, visit www.mendedhearts.org, call 888-HEART-99 or email at [email protected].