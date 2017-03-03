First Foods Group, Inc. Completes Name and Symbol Change

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Mar 3, 2017) – First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) (the “Company”), a fully reporting Company with planned diversified interests in the food and food service industry, is pleased to announce the effectuation of the Company’s formal name change from Litera Group, LLC, to First Foods Group, Inc.

The name change was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and its majority shareholder on February 15, 2017 and the stock is now trading under the ticker “FIFG.”

“We are most pleased to see our business model appropriately aligned with our corporate name and trading symbol,” said Harold L. Kestenbaum, Chairman and interim CEO of First Foods Group, Inc. “I believe we have assembled an exceptional team of industry veterans and creative thinkers to explore an array of opportunities and I expect to provide updates on a number of projects in short order.”

Kestenbaum brings to First Foods Group a wealth of experience and c-level relationships in the franchise industry. As a lawyer who has specialized in franchise law and other matters relating to franchising since 1977, Kestenbaum previously served as general counsel and Director to Sbarro, Inc., the national franchisor of more than 1,000 family-style Italian restaurants and served as president and chairman of the board of FranchiseIt Corporation, the first publicly traded company specializing in providing business franchise marketing and consulting services and equity financing to emerging franchise companies, which he also co-founded. He has also advanced the franchise successes of leading brands including Nathan’s Famous, Five Guys Burgers, Bagel Boss and more. (For a full list of clients visit http://franchiseatty.com/clients/)

“We are also pleased to announce that Integrity Media has been retained to handle our interaction with current and prospective shareholders, financial media, and other members of the financial community. Integrity Media has a long history of increasing transparency, quality of communication, and assisting shareholders of their client companies,” added Kestenbaum.

About First Foods Group, Inc.:

First Foods Group, Inc. (“1st Food”) was formed to provide management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. 1st Food has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

