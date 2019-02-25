Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | First Majestic Announces High-Grade Drill Results from 2018 Exploration Program at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold Project; Permitting Status Update First Majestic Announces High-Grade Drill Results from 2018 Exploration Program at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold Project; Permitting Status Update CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFirst Majestic Announces High-Grade Drill Results from 2018 Exploration Program at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold Project; Permitting Status UpdateTheratechnologies Acquires Targeted Oncology Company Katana Biopharma Inc.National Invasive Species Awareness Week is here!