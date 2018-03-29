First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (TSX:FR) (NYSE:AG) (Frankfurt:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce its 2017 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for its existing mineral property assets in Mexico with an effective date of December 31, 2017 and with an exploration cut-off date of October 31, 2017.

2017 Highlights:

Proven and Probable Reserves increased 11%, or 11.8 million ounces, to 120.2 million silver equivalent ounces Santa Elena Reserves up 38%, or 8.5 million ounces, to 30.7 million silver equivalent ounces; average silver and gold grades up 9% and 7%, respectively La Parrilla Reserves up 26%, or 2.9 million ounces, to 14.3 million silver equivalent ounces; average silver grade up 9%, zinc grade up 54%, lead grade up 28% San Martin Reserves up 24%, or 4.1 million ounces, to 20.8 million silver equivalent ounces; average silver and gold grades up 24% and 20%, respectively

Measured and Indicated Resources increased 9%, or 10.8 million ounces, to 137.1 million silver equivalent ounces

Inferred Resources increased 22%, or 41.0 million ounces, to 226.8 million silver equivalent ounces Significant maiden Inferred Resource of 40.8 million silver equivalent ounces at Ermitaño West project in Santa Elena



“First Majestic embarked on its most aggressive exploration program in 2017 by completing 156,540 metres of diamond drilling across its Mexican assets which I’m pleased to see a healthy 11% increase in the global reserve base as well as a number of significant new discoveries at La Parrilla and Santa Elena,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “Total reserve grades also improved at each of the operating mines with the exception of La Encantada which remained unchanged compared to 2016. These 2017 estimates did not capture the full year’s worth of drilling due to time delays for assay reporting and block modelling, however, it’s very encouraging to see that the renewed investment in exploration are showing positive results on our reserves and resources. Our aggressive exploration program is continuing into 2018 with 183,000 metres of diamond drilling planned across our core assets in Mexico. A major focus of the 2018 program will be to continue expanding known resources at the Cerro de Santiago discovery in La Parrilla and the Ermitaño West project in Santa Elena in order to further increase the mine life at each of these assets.”

The following table shows the total tonnage mined from each of the Company’s six producing properties during 2017, including total ounces of silver and silver equivalent ounces produced from each property and the tonnage mined from delineated Reserves and Resources at each property. A portion of the production from each mine came from material other than Reserves or Resources, as set out below under the heading “Material Not in Reserves”.

2017 Production Table

SANTA ELENA LA ENCANTADA LA PARRILLA DEL TORO SAN MARTIN LA GUITARRA TOTAL TONNES OF ORE PROCESSED 927,737 825,486 543,985 278,204 278,252 127,842 2,981,506 OZ OF SILVER PRODUCED 2,282,182 2,178,032 1,730,383 1,124,992 1,822,297 611,705 9,749,591 OZ OF SILVER EQ. PRODUCED FROM OTHER METALS (1) 3,644,950 5,867 426,816 1,112,738 500,538 407,406 6,098,315 TOTAL OZ OF SILVER EQ. PRODUCED 5,927,132 2,183,899 2,517,199 2,237,730 2,322,835 1,019,111 16,207,906 TONNES MINED FROM MATERIAL IN RESERVES 804,045 2,965 538,650 261,607 219,914 67,368 1,894,548 TONNES MINED FROM MATERIAL NOT IN RESERVES 123,692 822,521 5,335 16,597 58,338 60,474 1,086,958

(1) Silver-equivalent ounces are estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Details as to the method of calculation can be found in the applicable tables in each mine section of the 2017 Annual Information Form.

(2) Totals may not add up due to rounding.

The silver price assumption used to estimate the 2017 Reserves remained unchanged at $18.00/oz compared to the previous estimate. However, the price assumptions for gold, lead and zinc were increased slightly to $1,300/oz for gold (+$50/oz), $1.20/lb for lead (+$0.20/lb) and $1.40/lb for zinc (+$0.25/lb) compared to the previous estimate.

2017 Exploration Results

The Company completed a total of 156,540 metres of diamond drilling at its six operating mines in 2017, representing a 60% increase in metres drilled compared to the prior year. The Company was successful at discovering multiple new ore bodies across the portfolio of assets, however, the two most significant discoveries were the Cerro de Santiago in La Parrilla and the Ermitaño West project in Santa Elena.

The Cerro de Santiago area is located in the valley to the east of the San Marcos mine and consists of a hill made of silica lying over Cretaceous limestones. The silica forming the hill has characteristics of a silica sinter deposit but further studies are needed to confirm this hypothesis. The Cretaceous limestones that surround the Cerro de Santiago host a system of quartz-calcite-fluorite veins and breccias that strike predominantly NNW.

The company conducted a diamond drilling campaign under the silica cap and confirmed the presence of Fresnillo-type epithermal mineralization. In 2017, five holes were drilled at the northern portion of the hill where a system of veins and stockwork ranging in apparent widths from 0.3 to 3.0 metres were intercepted approximately 300 metres below the silica cap. The newly discovered veins are located approximately 1,500 metres east and 150 metres below haulage level 11 in San Marcos mine. The Company is planning to drill approximately 11,000 exploration metres at Cerro de Santiago in 2018 and plans on advancing underground development in the second half of 2018, pending additional drill results, to bring Cerro de Santiago into production in late 2019 to early 2020.

Another significant 2017 discovery occurred at the Ermitaño West project in Santa Elena located 4 kilometres to the south of the operating mill. The project contains epithermal mineralization in the main Ermitaño West vein which consists of massive and banded quartz vein material associated with stockwork and narrower veins at the hanging wall. Ten diamond drill holes were completed in 2017 along the main Ermitaño West vein which has initially defined an Inferred Resource of 40.8 million silver equivalent ounces with average silver and gold grades of 68 g/t and 4.0 g/t, respectively. In late 2017, the Aitana vein was discovered at the hanging wall of Ermitaño West with an estimated true thickness of 5.7 metres, 0.7 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag; the vein was intercepted by one hole approximately 50 metres below surface elevation and remains to be explored at depth where higher concentrations of gold and silver are expected to be recovered. Due to the exploration success in 2017, the Company is planning to complete a 13,000 metre drill program at Ermitaño in 2018 for infill and expansion drilling at depth as well as explore the recently discovered Aitana vein.

2018 Exploration Program



For 2018, First Majestic is planning to invest a total of $27.4 million towards exploration to drill approximately 183,000 metres across its core Mexican assets. The 2018 exploration program will consist of approximately 25,000 metres of diamond drilling intended to upgrade Resources to Reserves at the six operating mines; approximately 136,000 metres of diamond drilling intended to increase or add new Measured & Indicated or Inferred Resources at the six operating mines, with a focus at Cerro de Santiago in La Parrilla, Nazareno in La Guitarra and the Ermitaño West project in Santa Elena; and drill approximately 22,000 metres at the Plomosas Silver Project.

Reserves and Resources Update

As of December 31, 2017, Proven and Probable Reserves totaled 120.2 million silver equivalent ounces, representing an 11% increase in metal content compared to the prior estimate of December 31, 2016 (as updated pursuant to the technical reports filed on December 20, 2017 regarding Del Toro, La Parrilla and San Martin). The most significant increase in reserves were achieved at Santa Elena, La Parrilla and San Martin, which increased 38%, 26% and 24%, respectively, compared to the previous estimates.

The Company’s consolidated Measured and Indicated Resources totaled 137.0 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 9% increase from 2016 estimates despite depletion from production. In addition, Inferred Resources increased 22% to 227.8 million silver equivalent ounces primarily due to positive exploration results in Santa Elena and La Encantada.

The complete 2017 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for all metals, tonnage and grades are shown below in the following tables:

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves with an effective date of December 31, 2017

Mine / Project Category Mineral Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SANTA ELENA Proven (UG) Sulphides 247 174 2.96 - - 402 1,390 23.5 3,200 Probable (UG) Sulphides 3,206 104 1.39 - - 211 10,690 143.7 21,750 Probable (Pad) Oxides 1,736 36 0.87 - - 103 2,010 48.6 5,750 Total Proven and Probable (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 5,189 84 1.29 - - 184 14,090 215.8 30,700 LA ENCANTADA Proven (UG) Oxides 261 257 - - - 257 2,150 - 2,150 Probable (UG) Oxides 1,610 209 - - - 209 10,820 - 10,820 Probable (UG) Oxides – Flotation 809 147 - 2.35 - 196 3,820 - 5,090 Probable (Tailings) Oxides 4,138 110 - - - 110 14,630 - 14,630 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides + Tailings 6,817 143 - 0.28 - 149 31,420 - 32,690 LA PARRILLA Proven (UG) Oxides - - - - - - - - - Probable (UG) Oxides 573 211 0.11 - - 220 3,890 2.1 4,050 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides 573 211 0.11 - - 220 3,890 2.1 4,050 Proven (UG) Sulphides - - - - - - - - - Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,004 186 - 1.87 1.93 318 5,990 - 10,250 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,004 186 - 1.87 1.93 318 5,990 - 10,250 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,577 195 0.04 1.19 1.23 282 9,880 2.1 14,300 SAN MARTÍN Proven (UG) Oxides 473 273 0.52 - - 314 4,150 8.0 4,770 Probable (UG) Oxides 1,810 251 0.31 - - 275 14,600 18.1 16,020 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides 2,283 255 0.36 - - 283 18,750 26.1 20,790 DEL TORO Proven (UG) Transition + Sulphides 392 159 0.08 3.38 1.53 295 2,000 1.0 3,730 Probable (UG) Transition + Sulphides 815 159 0.19 3.34 2.90 313 4,170 4.8 8,200 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Transition + Sulphides 1,207 159 0.15 3.35 2.46 307 6,170 5.8 11,930 LA GUITARRA Proven (UG) Sulphides 253 233 1.47 - - 337 1,890 12.0 2,730 Probable (UG) Sulphides 664 245 1.19 - - 329 5,230 25.4 7,020 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 917 242 1.27 - - 331 7,120 37.4 9,750 Total Proven and Probable All mineral types 17,991 151 0.50 0.44 0.27 208 87,430 287.2 120,160

(1) Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.

(2) Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $18.00 /oz Ag, $1,300 /oz Au, $1.10 /lb Pb, and $1.40 /lb Zn.

(3) The Mineral Reserves information provided above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2017. The information provided was reviewed and validated by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P. Eng., QP Mining for First Majestic, who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in mining and reserves estimation practices.

(4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the 2017 Annual Information Form.

(5) The cut-off grades and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and factors are listed in each mine section of the 2017 Annual Information Form.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources with an effective date of December 31, 2017

Mine / Project Category Mineral Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SANTA ELENA Measured (UG) Sulphides 560 178 2.65 - - 383 3,210 47.7 6,890 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 2,580 129 1.77 - - 266 10,720 147.1 22,080 Indicated (Pad) Oxides 1,496 39 0.97 - - 114 1,870 46.5 5,470 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 4,635 106 1.62 - - 231 15,800 241.3 34,440 LA ENCANTADA Measured (UG) Oxides 244 320 - - - 320 2,510 - 2,510 Indicated (UG) Oxides 1,001 285 - - - 285 9,160 - 9,160 Indicated (UG) Oxides – Flotation 734 246 - 4.07 - 325 5,810 - 7,670 Indicated (Tailings) Oxides 4,222 110 - - - 110 14,930 - 14,930 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Tailings 6,201 163 - 0.48 - 172 32,410 - 34,270 LA PARRILLA Measured (UG) Oxides - - - - - - - - - Indicated (UG) Oxides 696 216 0.10 - - 224 4,830 2.2 5,030 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 696 216 0.10 - - 224 4,830 2.2 5,030 Measured (UG) Sulphides - - - - - - - - - Indicated (UG) Sulphides 1,021 208 - 2.08 2.12 354 6,840 - 11,620 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 1,021 208 - 2.08 2.12 354 6,840 - 11,620 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,718 212 0.04 1.24 1.26 301 11,670 2.2 16,650 SAN MARTÍN Measured (UG) Oxides 489 287 0.55 - - 330 4,500 8.6 5,180 Indicated (UG) Oxides 2,103 263 0.36 - - 291 17,770 24.5 19,700 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 2,591 267 0.40 - - 299 22,270 33.1 24,880 DEL TORO Measured (UG) Transition + Sulphides 408 193 0.12 4.06 2.01 360 2,540 1.6 4,720 Indicated (UG) Transition + Sulphides 949 195 0.28 3.91 3.69 382 5,970 8.6 11,660 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Transition + Sulphides 1,357 195 0.23 3.96 3.19 375 8,510 10.2 16,380 LA GUITARRA Measured (UG) Sulphides 228 284 1.77 - - 409 2,090 12.9 3,000 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 584 295 1.43 - - 396 5,540 26.9 7,440 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 812 292 1.53 - - 400 7,630 39.8 10,440 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 17,315 177 0.59 0.61 0.37 246 98,290 326.6 137,060

(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.

(2) In all cases, metal prices considered for Mineral Resource estimates were $20.00/oz Ag, $1,450/oz Au, $1.20/lb Pb, and $1.50/lb Zn.

(3) The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2017. The information provided was reviewed and validated by Jesus M. Velador Beltran, MMSA, QP Geology for First Majestic, who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation.

(4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section below.

(5) The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and silver-equivalent factors are listed in each mine section of the 2017 Annual Information Form.

(6) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.



Inferred Mineral Resources with an effective date of December 31, 2017

Mine / Project Category Mineral Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SANTA ELENA Inferred Santa Elena Mine (UG) Sulphides 1,063 105 1.44 - - 216 3,580 49.4 7,390 Inferred Ermitaño (UG) Sulphides 3,365 68 3.99 - - 377 7,380 432.0 40,780 Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 4,428 77 3.38 - - 338 10,960 481.4 48,170 LA ENCANTADA Inferred Ojuelas (UG) Oxides – Flotation 35 292 - 0.78 - 305 330 - 340 Inferred Other deposits (UG) Oxides 1,219 226 - - - 226 8,850 - 8,850 Inferred backfills and stockpiles Oxides 912 76 - - - 76 2,240 - 2,240 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 2,166 164 - 0.01 - 164 11,420 - 11,430 LA PARRILLA Inferred (UG) Oxides 659 267 0.09 - - 275 5,670 1.9 5,820 Inferred (UG) Sulphides 1,977 211 - 1.89 2.36 357 13,410 - 22,670 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 2,636 225 0.02 1.42 1.77 336 19,080 1.9 28,490 SAN MARTÍN Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 2,510 266 0.08 - - 272 21,430 6.9 21,970 DEL TORO Inferred Total (UG) Transition + Sulphides 1,516 192 0.09 4.48 1.70 369 9,370 4.4 17,970 LA GUITARRA Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 500 276 1.24 - - 363 4,430 19.8 5,840 LA JOYA Inferred Total (OP) Sulphides 27,927 58 0.28 - - 103 51,650 251.4 92,910 Total Inferred All mineral types 41,684 96 0.57 0.25 0.17 169 128,340 765.8 226,780

(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.

(2) In all cases, metal prices considered for Mineral Resource estimates were $20.00/oz Ag, $1,450/oz Au, $1.20/lb Pb, and $1.50/lb Zn.

(3) The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2017. The information provided was reviewed and validated by Jesus M. Velador Beltran, MMSA, QP Geology for First Majestic, who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation.

(4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section below.

(5) The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and silver-equivalent factors are listed in each mine section of the 2017 Annual Information Form.

(6) Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for La Joya Project are based on the 2013 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report compiled for SilverCrest.

The Company also announces that its 2017 Annual Information Form has been filed on SEDAR. In addition, a Form 40-F report has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. Both documents are also available on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of First Majestic’s Annual Report which includes the audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to First Majestic, Suite 1800 – 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 3L2 or to info@firstmajestic.com.

Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, Vice President Technical Services for First Majestic, is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates six producing silver mines; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the La Parrilla Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the Del Toro Silver Mine and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. Production from these six mines is projected to be between 10.6 to 11.8 million ounces of pure silver or 15.7 to 17.5 million ounces of silver equivalents in 2018.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

“signed”

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO



SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and estimates of future production and costs of production at our properties; estimated production rates for silver and other payable metals produced by us, the estimated cost of development of our development projects; the effects of laws, regulations and government policies on our operations, including, without limitation, the laws in Mexico which currently have significant restrictions related to mining; obtaining or maintaining necessary permits, licences and approvals from government authorities; and continued access to necessary infrastructure, including, without limitation, access to power, land, water and roads to carry on activities as planned.

These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of silver, gold, base metals or certain other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity); fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Mexico; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Mexico; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the Company’s title to properties; and the factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form, under the caption “Risks Relating to First Majestic’s Business”.

Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.