First Mining Finance Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Springpole Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Mining Finance Corp. (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRANKFURT:FMG) (“First Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the positive results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its Springpole Gold Project (the “Project”) in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. of Vancouver, Canada. The PEA describes the potential technical and economic viability of establishing a conventional open-pit gold mine-and-mill complex for the Project. The base case scenario utilizes long-term metal prices of $1,300 per ounce (“oz”) of gold (“Au”) and $20 per oz of silver (“Ag”).

The PEA was prepared on a 100% ownership basis and all amounts in this news release are stated in U.S. dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of the PEA are as follows:

Initial capital expenditure of $586 million and sustaining capital expenditures of $117 million for total estimated capital expenditures of $703 million over the projected 12-year mine life (LOM). In addition, closure and reclamation costs are estimated at $20 million.

Pre-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”) at a 5% discount rate of $1.159 billion calculated at the beginning of the two-year construction period and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 32.3% for the base case.

After-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate of $792 million and after-tax IRR of 26.2% for the base case.

Estimated payback of initial capital in 3.5 years from the commencement of commercial production.

Estimated 12-year LOM operation supporting a 36,000 tonne-per-day (“tpd”) process plant that includes crushing, grinding, carbon-in-pulp leaching as well as gold recovery via activated carbon to produce doré bullion.

LOM strip ratio of 2.1 to 1.

Average annual payable production projected to be 296,500 oz Au and 1,632,000 oz Ag for LOM with average production for the nine years at full capacity of 357,100 oz Au and 2,038,800 oz Ag per annum.

Estimated cash costs of $619/oz gold equivalent (“AuEq”) (cash costs include on-site mining, processing and G&A costs, treatment and refining charges and royalties).

“All-in” cash costs (in addition to cash costs including initial/sustaining capital and mine closure) estimated at $806/oz of AuEq.

Recommends moving forward with a pre-feasibility study.

The Company is working towards the filling of an Environmental Assessment in Q1 2018.

“This updated PEA study represents a significant improvement in both economics and annual and total ounces of gold and silver produced when compared with the previous PEA completed for Gold Canyon in 2013. The results of this PEA indicates that the Springpole Project may have economic viability. The PEA demonstrates that the Project has excellent margins with low cash costs of US$619 per ounce of gold equivalent and an average annual payable production of 322,000 ounces of gold equivalent, over the life of mine. On that basis, once in production as contemplated by the PEA, Springpole would be one of the largest gold mines in North America,” said Keith Neumeyer, First Mining’s Chairman.

Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Preliminary Economic Assessment – Project Economics:

The results of a discounted cash flow analysis for the Project are presented in Tables 1 and 2 below. NPV, IRR and payback values are estimated for both pre-tax and post-tax scenarios. The base case scenario utilizes the long-term metal prices outlined in Table 3 and a discount rate of 5%. IRR and NPV values are calculated at gold and silver prices of $1,300 and $20 per oz, respectively.

Table 1 – Pre-tax discounted cash flow estimates for varying gold prices

Pre-Tax NPV*

($M) Gold Price ($/oz) 1,000 1,150 Base Case

1,300 1,450 1,600 Discount

Rates 3% 592 1,000 1,409 1,817 2,226 Base Case 5% 457 808 1,159 1,510 1,861 8% 297 580 863 1,145 1,429 IRR % 18.1 25.7 32.3 38.2 43.6 Payback (production) Years 4.3 3.6 3.2 2.8 2.5

* Assumes base case metals prices of $1,300/oz gold and $20/oz silver and discount rate of NPV 5%

Table 2 – After-tax discounted cash flow estimates for varying gold prices

Post-Tax NPV*

($M) Gold Price ($/oz) 1,000 1,150 Base Case

1,300 1,450 1,600 Discount

Rates 3% 394 686 977 1,268 1,558 Base Case 5% 290 541 792 1,042 1,292 8% 168 370 572 774 975 IRR % 14.4 20.8 26.2 31.1 35.7 Payback (production) Years 4.2 3.5 3.1 2.7 2.4

*Assumes base case metals prices of $1,300/oz gold and $20/oz silver, and a discount rate of NPV 5%.

Mining and Processing

The PEA is based on a conventional truck-and-shovel, open-pit mine design at a single pit with milling, crushing, grinding, carbon-in-pulp leaching. Gold recovery is via an activated carbon process to produce doré bullion bars. Based on the preliminary metallurgical work undertaken for the Project, the average recoveries are projected to be 80% for gold and 85% for silver. The mineralized material at the Project will be processed through conventional milling and processing for an estimated LOM of 12 years. Total processing is based on a 36,000 tpd operation. Key parameters and assumptions used in the PEA study are discussed below and summarized in Tables 3 through 5.

Table 3 – Mining rates and volumes of mined material

Type of Mining Total

Years Avg.

Tonnes/year

(000’s) Avg.

Tonnes/day Total

Tonnes (000’s) Open-pit mineralized material (Yrs 0 – 11) 11 13,764 37,711 151,408 Open-pit waste (Yrs 0 – 11) 11 29,000 79,453 319,002 Total material mined 470,411 Average strip ratio for the life of mine 2.1

Table 4 – Projected metal production

Metal Total Payable

Production Avg. Annual

Production Life

of Mine oz (000’s) oz (000’s) Gold 3,558 297 Silver 19,583 1,632

Table 5 – Base case head grades, recoveries, metal prices, and other data

Head Grades Gold (g/t) 1.00 Silver (g/t) 5.28 Metal Recoveries Gold (%) 80.0 Silver (%) 85.0 Payables Payable Gold (%) 99.5 Payable Silver (%) 98.0 Metal Prices Gold ($/oz) 1,300 Silver ($/oz) 20 Other Parameters Life of mine (years) 12 Fuel price ($/l) 0.78 Electrical power ($/kWh) 0.08 Exchange rate (CAD/USD) 0.75

Capital Costs

Mining capital costs, as detailed in Table 6, were estimated on the basis of a detailed equipment schedule matched to the mining production schedule. Total mining equipment capital costs were estimated at $193 million for the life of the Project inclusive of a 10% contingency and a 5% spares allowance.

Processing capital costs for mill and plant infrastructure were estimated to be $252 million inclusive of a $30 million contingency. No major plant rebuild or expansion is considered in the evaluated production scenario. No specific allowance for sustaining capital has been made and the PEA assumes that the ongoing operating maintenance cost is sufficient to maintain the equipment in operating condition. No allowance for salvage value was made.

Table 6 – Capital estimate summary

Initial Capital Estimate ($M) Pre-production Capital Cost 7 Open Pit Mining 143 Dike and Lake Dewatering 32 Process Plant 252 Tailings Management Facility 27 Infrastructure 112 Water Management 13 Initial Development Capital 586 Sustaining Capital Estimate ($M) Open Pit Mining 50 Infrastructure 8 Tailings Management Facility 60 Total Sustaining Capital 117 Total Capital Expenditure for Life of Mine ($M) 703 Closure Costs 20 Total Capital Costs ($M) 723

Rounding may result in apparent summation differences.

Operating Costs

The PEA estimates that the Project can produce approximately 296,500 ounces of payable gold per year and approximately 1,632,000 ounces of payable silver per year at an estimated total cash cost of $619/oz gold equivalent over the estimated 12 year LOM. Maintenance, parts and repairs are estimated based on industry standard factors for these costs. Mining costs are estimated at $1.60 per tonne of material mined, at a strip ratio of 2.1 which equates to $5.30 per tonne of material processed. Details of the estimated operating costs, and other charges, are presented in Tables 7 and 8 below.

Table 7 – Operating costs per tonne processed

Item $/tonne processed Mining 5.3 Processing 7.5 General and Administrative 1.8 Tailings Handling 1.5 Total On-site Operating Costs 16.0

Table 8 – Treatment and refining charges and royalties

Item Units Royalty Rate % 3.0 Gold Refining Cost Estimate $/oz 5.0 Payable Gold Assumption % 99.5 Payable Silver Assumption % 98.0

Infrastructure

A 60 km long by 23 m wide right-of-way will need to be cleared, grubbed and prepared for the installation of a 115 kV wood pole transmission line using 636,000 mils conductor. The proposed right-of-way would start from Highway 105 near Ear Falls and travel a further 90 km alongside the existing Hydro One corridor overland where it would connect to and follow the access corridor road to the project site.

A 12 m wide, two-lane unpaved, 39 km access corridor road would extend from the Springpole deposit along the Birch River before it connects up with the planned Wenasaga Road. Other road options are also being considered.

Springpole Lake Dewatering

As seen in Figure 1 below, three dewatering dikes with a total length of approximately 510 metres will need to be constructed in Springpole Lake to allow a small portion of the lake to be dewatered. It is estimated that only approximately 6.1% of the surface area of the lake will be affected. The depth of the lake at the point where the dikes are proposed to be constructed ranges from 1.2 to 5.1 metres and the height of the dikes will need to be 3 metres above the lake level. The dikes would be constructed under wet conditions; therefore, two silt entrapment curtains will need to be deployed downstream of the dike locations to prevent high suspended solids in the remainder of the lake. Prior to the placement of fill material, the foundation of the dam will need to be dredged to remove any soft lakebed sediments. The rock fill material would be placed, and then the grout curtain and plastic concrete cut-off wall would be built through the completed dike.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db2e21f9-4152-4a9a-910a-256ac486fe68

Figure 1 – Overall Springpole Site Plan

An estimated 21.7 million cubic metres of water will have to be removed from the area of Springpole Lake within the dewatering dikes. The PEA estimates it will take approximately 1 year to pump this water over the dikes. This can be accomplished during the mill construction phase.

The capital cost of construction of the dikes and dewatering is estimated by the PEA to be $32 million which is included in the total capital cost of the Project.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate set out in Table 9 below and which formed the basis of the PEA, was completed by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo (APEGBC #23474), an independent “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101. The effective date of this resource estimate is March 17, 2017. The mineral resource estimate prepared by SRK considers diamond drill holes drilled by different operators during the period 2003 to 2016. The majority of the drilling has been completed by the Project’s previous owner, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. (“Gold Canyon”). The mineral resource for the Springpole Project is supported by 644 core boreholes drilled by Gold Canyon. The geological and assay databases have been reviewed and audited by SRK. Dr. Arseneau is of the opinion that the current drilling information is sufficiently reliable to interpret with confidence the boundaries of the pit-shell and that the assay data is sufficiently reliable to support the mineral resource estimation.

Differences between the previously reported mineral resource estimate (as reported in the Technical Report dated October 17, 2012) are primarily related to the addition of drill holes completed by Gold Canyon in late 2012 and early 2013 as well as the four drill holes completed by First Mining in 2016 for metallurgical test purposes. The Gold Canyon drilling specifically targeted Inferred category material with the result that over 95% of the contained gold in the resource is now classified as Indicated and First Mining anticipates no further need for drilling to convert the remaining Inferred resources in preparation for a Pre-feasibility level assessment.

Additional information about the resource modeling methodology will be documented in the upcoming NI 43-101 technical report for the PEA.

Table 9 – Resource estimate for the Springpole Project

Category Quantity

Mt Grade

Au (g/t) Grade

Ag (g/t) Contained Metal

Au (Moz) Contained Metal

Ag (Moz) Indicated 139.1 1.04 5.4 4.67 24.19 Inferred 11.4 0.63 3.1 0.23 1.12

Notes

These resource estimates have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See cautionary notes at the end of this news release. Open pit mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold. Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of $1,400/oz and a gold processing recovery of 80% and a silver price of $15/oz and a silver processing recovery of 60%. Appropriate mining costs, processing costs, metal recoveries and inter ramp pit slope angles were used to generate the pit design. The estimated life of mine strip ratio for the resource estimate is 2.1. Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Contained gold and silver ounces are in troy ounces. All composites have been capped where appropriate.

Project Sensitivities

Project cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in the price of gold and silver as indicated in the vertical axis in Table 10 below. The Project is also sensitive to variations in capital and operating costs as indicated in the horizontal axis in Table 10. This table shows the effect of increasing or decreasing the price of gold and silver and capital expenditure and operating expenditure estimates for the Project by ±45%.

Table 10 – Project NPV sensitivity to variations in the price of gold and silver and capital & operating expenditures on a Post-Tax basis

Total Project Operating and Capital Costs ($M) Net Present Value @ 5% ($M) 1,619 2,061 2,503 2,944 3,386 3,828 4,269 -45 % -30 % -15 % 0 % 15 % 30 % 45 % LOM Revenue ($M) 2,667 -45 % 498 241 -22 -316 -624 -931 -1,239 3,394 -30 % 851 596 341 83 -179 -462 -770 4,122 -15 % 1,203 948 694 439 183 -76 -337 4,849 0 % 1,554 1,300 1,046 792 537 282 24 5,576 15 % 1,906 1,652 1,398 1,143 889 635 380 6,304 30 % 2,258 2,004 1,750 1,495 1,241 987 732 7,031 45 % 2,610 2,356 2,101 1,847 1,593 1,339 1,084

Risks and Opportunities

As with all mining ventures, a large number of risks and opportunities can affect the outcome of the Project. Most of these risks and opportunities are based on uncertainty, such as lack of scientific information (test results, drill results, etc.) or the lack of control over external factors (metal prices, exchange rates, etc.).

Subsequent higher-level engineering studies would be required to further refine these risks and opportunities, identify new risks and opportunities, and define strategies for risk mitigation or opportunity implementation.

The PEA identified a number of principal risks for the Project which are summarized below:

Geological interpretation and mineral resource classification (13% of the resources used in the mine plan are Inferred);

Due to a relatively small number of metallurgical samples tested, larger variations in mineralogy and metal recovery may exist than have been observed to date;

Geotechnical and hydrogeological considerations;

No information on baseline groundwater quality;

No physical characterization of the tailings material has been done;

No waste rock characterization has been done;

Construction management and cost containment during development of the Project;

High exposure to potential escalation of costs associated with latent ground conditions due to need for dewatering dykes and large, shallow tailings management facility;

Given that most of the Portage Zone, which contains the majority of the ounces at the Project, lies under a small portion of Springpole Lake, the permitting period associated with the Project could be longer than assumed in the PEA study;

Increased operating cost and/or capital cost; and

Reduced metal prices.

The PEA also identified a number of opportunities to improve the economics of the Project. Areas that will be investigated to further enhance the Project include:

More refined pit optimization parameters could result in better optimized open pit limits than the pit shell selected for the PEA;

Better hydrogeological and geotechnical understanding may increase pit slope angles over those used in the PEA;

There are other geophysical targets around the current resource, particularly to the southwest of the current resource. Additional drilling has the potential to add resources;

Investigations may reveal that sufficient quantities of low permeability material for dam core construction may be available on-site and bedrock may be located at a shallower depth than assumed in the cost estimate;

Lake dewatering could occur at a faster rate if the water was discharged into several different surrounding water bodies;

Further metallurgical testing and refining milling processes may result in improved recoveries;

The potential to upgrade the mineral resource classification of the deposit; and

Improved metal prices.

Qualified Persons and NI 43-101 Technical Report

The PEA for the Project summarized here was completed by SRK (contributors listed in Table 11 below), and will be incorporated in an NI 43-101 technical report which will be available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website, within 45 days of this news release.

Table 11 – PEA Contributors

Qualified Person Scope of Responsibility Dr. Gilles Arseneau, PGeo

Associate Consultant Geology Dr. Adrian Dance, PEng

Principal Consultant Metallurgy Victor Munoz, PEng

Senior Consultant Water Resources Grant Carlson, PEng

Senior Consultant Mining, Infrastructure Bruce Murphy, FSAIMM

Principal Consultant Geotechnical Michael Royle, PGeo

Principal Consultant Hydrogeology Dr. Maritz Rykaart, PEng

Principal Consultant Tailings Management Mark Liskowich, PGeo

Principal Consultant Environmental

Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes the use of Inferred resources, which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic viability and future in-fill drilling and scoping, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies will determine what percentage of the inferred resource can be placed into the mineable category. Thus, there is no certainty that the production profile concluded in the PEA will be realized. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially. The Company is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other issue which may materially affect this estimate of mineral resources. The projections, forecasts and estimates presented in the PEA constitute forward-looking statements and readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Additional cautionary and forward-looking statement information is detailed at the end of this news release.

Qualified Person

Dr. Chris Osterman, P.Geo., CEO of First Mining, is the “qualified person” for the purposes of NI 43-101, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

