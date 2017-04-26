First National Bank of Northern California Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings of $0.62 Per Diluted Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 26, 2017) – FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the “Bank”), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2017 of $3,089,000 or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $2,567,000 or $0.52 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, our net interest income was $11.2 million, an increase of $475,000 from the first quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the average volume of our interest earning assets outstanding and the recognition of $307,000 of interest income related to accelerated accretion on the remaining discount associated with a loan acquired in our America California Bank acquisition that was paid in full.

“During the first quarter of 2017, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $25 million. This growth was funded with a combination of increased deposit balances of $5 million and an increase in short term FHLB borrowings of $15 million. Net interest income was also helped as the adjustable rate portion of our loan portfolio has begun to reset to higher yields. The current low rate environment has put pressure on our net interest margin, but we have added interest earning assets at spreads that have allowed us to expand our net interest income. Our net interest margin has continued to remain healthy at 3.98% and our increased earnings coupled with a flattening yield curve have allowed our capital base to increase by $4 million during the quarter. We are proud of our accomplishments, which are the result of our hard work and opportunities that allow us to meet our customers’ needs and provide them with the products they want at the time they want them”, stated CEO Tom McGraw.

“Our total non-accrual loans balance increased by $1.8 million during the first quarter. This increase is believed to be isolated to specific borrowers and not indicative on any portfolio segment credit deterioration. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the first three months of 2017 totaled $23,000. We continue to utilize a conservative underwriting approach in our loan origination process which should serve us well in the future. There was no first quarter provision for loan losses and our allowance for loan losses was considered by management to be sufficient, as of March 31, 2017″, continued Tom McGraw.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of March 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,337 $ 37,737 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 205 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 353,364 329,396 Other equity securities 7,211 6,756 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 807,191 733,991 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,571 10,320 Bank owned life insurance 16,349 15,946 Accrued interest receivable 4,785 4,603 Other real estate owned 1,443 1,055 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 768 945 Other assets 15,917 15,444 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,246,721 $ 1,160,978 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 287,029 $ 265,947 Demand, interest bearing 125,643 113,337 Savings and money market 496,697 526,557 Time 115,622 124,410 Total Deposits 1,024,991 1,030,251 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 86,000 - Note payable 4,200 4,800 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,198 17,230 Total Liabilities 1,132,389 1,052,281 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 84,603 75,240 Retained earnings 29,842 29,666 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax (113 ) 3,791 Total Stockholders’ Equity 114,332 108,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,246,721 $ 1,160,978

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Extracted from

audited annual (Unaudited) financial statements) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2016 2015 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,073 $ 9,871 $ 38,313 $ 33,235 Interest on dividends and securities 1,943 1,685 7,156 6,008 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 11 9 44 39 Total interest income 12,027 11,565 45,513 39,282 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 637 783 2,780 2,359 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 145 8 67 9 Interest on note payable 53 57 222 229 Total interest expense 835 848 3,069 2,597 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,192 10,717 42,444 36,685 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses - 75 150 (305 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 11,192 10,642 42,294 36,990 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 597 621 2,461 2,501 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 28 184 438 339 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 102 100 402 364 Other income 283 229 1,294 1,292 Total Noninterest Income 1,010 1,134 4,595 4,496 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,774 4,938 19,474 18,523 Occupancy expense 651 631 2,528 2,517 Equipment expense 402 434 1,765 1,926 Professional fees 473 387 1,363 1,471 FDIC assessment 130 150 600 600 Telephone, postage, supplies 297 295 1,199 1,074 Advertising expense 108 117 524 500 Data processing expense 139 192 657 1,076 Low income housing expense 105 71 284 283 Surety insurance 84 87 347 381 Director fees 72 72 288 288 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net 10 (10 ) (5 ) 4 Other expenses 360 423 1,668 1,282 Total Noninterest Expense 7,605 7,787 30,692 29,925 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,597 3,989 16,197 11,561 Provision for income taxes 1,508 1,422 5,696 3,364 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,089 $ 2,567 $ 10,501 $ 8,197 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.54 $ 2.18 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 2.12 $ 1.68 Cash dividends declared $ 780 $ 683 $ 2,847 $ 2,409 Average shares outstanding 4,867 4,777 4,822 4,742 Average diluted shares outstanding 5,012 4,921 4,945 4,876 Shares outstanding as of the end of period 4,874 4,794 4,853 4,769

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Extracted from (Dollars in thousands) audited annual (Unaudited) financial statements) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2016 2015 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 1,233,278 $ 1,146,493 $ 1,163,454 $ 1,010,435 Total Loans 807,741 743,282 746,829 629,814 Total Earning Assets 1,163,509 1,072,790 1,091,703 923,700 Total Deposits 1,013,065 1,012,268 1,017,398 890,369 Total Stockholder’s Equity 109,926 106,219 109,854 100,621 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.00 % 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.81 % Annualized return on average equity 11.24 % 9.67 % 9.56 % 8.15 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.98 % 4.10 % 3.97 % 4.06 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 79.73 % 73.43 % 73.41 % 70.74 % Average total stockholders’ equity as a % of average total assets 8.91 % 9.26 % 9.44 % 9.96 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 25.25 % 26.61 % 27.11 % 29.39 %

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Extracted from (Dollars In Thousands) audited annual (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December September June 30, March 31, 2017 31, 2016 30, 2016 2016 2016 Non-accrual loans $ 8,444 $ 6,647 $ 6,903 $ 8,182 $ 6,882 Other real estate owned 1,443 1,427 1,346 1,247 1,055 Total non-performing assets $ 9,887 $ 8,074 $ 8,249 $ 9,429 $ 7,937 Loan loss reserve $ 10,144 $ 10,167 $ 10,092 $ 10,038 $ 9,943 Non-accrual loans/Gross loans 1.03 % 0.84 % 0.92 % 1.11 % 0.93 % Loan loss reserves/Gross loans 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.34 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Extracted from (Dollars in thousands) audited annual (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December September June 30, March 31, 2017 31, 2016 30, 2016 2016 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,337 $ 15,758 $ 17,342 $ 20,564 $ 37,737 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 205 205 204 205 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 353,364 360,105 358,877 342,420 329,396 Other equity securities 7,211 7,206 7,206 7,206 6,756 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 807,191 782,485 741,407 725,471 733,991 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,571 9,837 9,918 10,114 10,320 Bank owned life insurance 16,349 17,247 16,145 16,050 15,946 Accrued interest receivable 4,785 4,942 4,544 4,547 4,603 Other real estate owned 1,443 1,427 1,346 1,247 1,055 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 768 856 670 783 945 Other assets 15,917 14,746 15,309 15,393 15,444 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,246,721 $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 $ 1,148,580 $ 1,160,978 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 287,029 $ 296,273 $ 285,767 $ 267,593 $ 265,947 Demand, interest bearing 125,643 121,086 110,147 112,591 113,337 Savings and money market 496,697 487,763 491,047 508,605 526,557 Time 115,622 114,384 116,496 118,700 124,410 Total Deposits 1,024,991 1,019,506 1,003,457 1,007,489 1,030,251 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 86,000 71,000 37,000 7,000 - Note payable 4,200 4,350 4,500 4,650 4,800 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,198 14,224 18,847 17,026 17,230 Total Liabilities 1,132,389 1,109,080 1,063,804 1,036,165 1,052,281 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 84,603 76,433 76,065 75,944 75,240 Retained Earnings 29,842 35,427 33,123 31,424 29,666 Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) earnings, net of tax (113 ) (1,546 ) 4,556 5,047 3,791 Total Stockholders’ Equity 114,332 110,314 113,744 112,415 108,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,246,721 $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 $ 1,148,580 $ 1,160,978

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December September June 30, March 31, 2017 31, 2016 30, 2016 2016 2016 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,073 $ 9,578 $ 9,301 $ 9,563 $ 9,871 Interest on dividends and securities 1,943 1,925 1,815 1,731 1,685 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 11 7 6 22 9 Total interest income 12,027 11,510 11,122 11,316 11,565 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 637 631 657 709 783 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 145 48 10 1 8 Interest on note payable 53 55 54 56 57 Total interest expense 835 734 721 766 848 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,192 10,776 10,401 10,550 10,717 Provision for loan losses - - - 75 75 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,192 10,776 10,401 10,475 10,642 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 597 599 623 618 621 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 28 57 140 57 184 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 102 102 94 105 100 Other income 283 565 245 256 229 Total Noninterest Income 1,010 1,323 1,102 1,036 1,134 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,774 4,839 4,821 4,876 4,938 Occupancy expense 651 635 645 617 631 Equipment expense 402 448 445 438 434 Professional fees 473 384 298 294 387 FDIC assessment 130 150 150 150 150 Telephone, postage, supplies 297 298 300 306 295 Advertising expense 108 120 104 183 117 Data processing expense 139 178 147 140 192 Low income housing expense 105 71 71 71 71 Surety insurance 84 85 88 87 87 Director fees 72 72 72 72 72 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net 10 5 - - (10 ) Other expenses 360 458 372 415 423 Total Noninterest Expense 7,605 7,743 7,513 7,649 7,787 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,597 4,356 3,990 3,862 3,989 Provision for income taxes 1,508 1,314 1,546 1,414 1,422 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,089 $ 3,042 $ 2,444 $ 2,448 $ 2,567

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share March 31, December September June 30, March 31, amounts and percentages) 2017 31, 2016 30, 2016 2016 2016 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 Cash dividends declared $ 780 $ 739 $ 738 $ 686 $ 683 Average shares outstanding 4,867 4,850 4,843 4,811 4,777 Average diluted shares outstanding 5,012 4,974 4,953 4,930 4,921 Shares outstanding as of end of period 4,874 4,853 4,847 4,837 4,794 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.00 % 1.02 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.90 % Annualized return on average equity 11.24 % 10.88 % 8.69 % 8.98 % 9.67 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.98 % 3.89 % 3.88 % 3.96 % 4.10 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 79.73 % 75.01 % 72.96 % 72.22 % 73.43 % Average total stockholders’ equity as a % of average total assets 8.91 % 9.38 % 9.70 % 9.43 % 9.26 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 25.25 % 24.29 % 30.20 % 28.02 % 26.61 %

(Extracted from LOANS audited annual (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December September June 30, March 31, 2017 31, 2016 30, 2016 2016 2016 Real estate loans: Construction $ 49,490 $ 43,683 $ 38,162 $ 29,251 $ 42,465 Commercial 432,301 421,222 404,841 398,290 411,999 Multi family 112,911 105,963 83,946 82,637 59,993 Residential 169,373 170,523 173,476 174,084 173,437 Commercial & industrial loans 49,277 48,874 50,967 51,366 55,694 Consumer loans 6,065 3,533 1,630 1,311 1,675 Gross loans 819,417 793,798 753,022 736,939 745,263 Net deferred loan fees (1,076 ) (1,146 ) (1,523 ) (1,430 ) (1,329 ) Allowance for loan losses (10,144 ) (10,167 ) (10,092 ) (10,038 ) (9,943 ) NET LOANS $ 808,197 $ 782,485 $ 741,407 $ 725,471 $ 733,991

Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management’s assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.