First National Bank of Northern California Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings of $0.62 Per Diluted Share
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 26, 2017) – FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the “Bank”), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2017 of $3,089,000 or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $2,567,000 or $0.52 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.
During the first quarter of 2017, our net interest income was $11.2 million, an increase of $475,000 from the first quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the average volume of our interest earning assets outstanding and the recognition of $307,000 of interest income related to accelerated accretion on the remaining discount associated with a loan acquired in our America California Bank acquisition that was paid in full.
“During the first quarter of 2017, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $25 million. This growth was funded with a combination of increased deposit balances of $5 million and an increase in short term FHLB borrowings of $15 million. Net interest income was also helped as the adjustable rate portion of our loan portfolio has begun to reset to higher yields. The current low rate environment has put pressure on our net interest margin, but we have added interest earning assets at spreads that have allowed us to expand our net interest income. Our net interest margin has continued to remain healthy at 3.98% and our increased earnings coupled with a flattening yield curve have allowed our capital base to increase by $4 million during the quarter. We are proud of our accomplishments, which are the result of our hard work and opportunities that allow us to meet our customers’ needs and provide them with the products they want at the time they want them”, stated CEO Tom McGraw.
“Our total non-accrual loans balance increased by $1.8 million during the first quarter. This increase is believed to be isolated to specific borrowers and not indicative on any portfolio segment credit deterioration. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the first three months of 2017 totaled $23,000. We continue to utilize a conservative underwriting approach in our loan origination process which should serve us well in the future. There was no first quarter provision for loan losses and our allowance for loan losses was considered by management to be sufficient, as of March 31, 2017″, continued Tom McGraw.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|March 31,
|2017
|2016
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|25,337
|$
|37,737
|Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
|205
|205
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|353,364
|329,396
|Other equity securities
|7,211
|6,756
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses
|807,191
|733,991
|Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|9,571
|10,320
|Bank owned life insurance
|16,349
|15,946
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,785
|4,603
|Other real estate owned
|1,443
|1,055
|Goodwill
|4,580
|4,580
|Prepaid expenses
|768
|945
|Other assets
|15,917
|15,444
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,246,721
|$
|1,160,978
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|287,029
|$
|265,947
|Demand, interest bearing
|125,643
|113,337
|Savings and money market
|496,697
|526,557
|Time
|115,622
|124,410
|Total Deposits
|1,024,991
|1,030,251
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|86,000
|-
|Note payable
|4,200
|4,800
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|17,198
|17,230
|Total Liabilities
|1,132,389
|1,052,281
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value:
|84,603
|75,240
|Retained earnings
|29,842
|29,666
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings, net of tax
|(113
|)
|3,791
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|114,332
|108,697
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,246,721
|$
|1,160,978
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Extracted from
audited annual
|(Unaudited)
|financial statements)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2015
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,073
|$
|9,871
|$
|38,313
|$
|33,235
|Interest on dividends and securities
|1,943
|1,685
|7,156
|6,008
|Interest on deposits with other financial institutions
|11
|9
|44
|39
|Total interest income
|12,027
|11,565
|45,513
|39,282
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|637
|783
|2,780
|2,359
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|145
|8
|67
|9
|Interest on note payable
|53
|57
|222
|229
|Total interest expense
|835
|848
|3,069
|2,597
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,192
|10,717
|42,444
|36,685
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|-
|75
|150
|(305
|)
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES
|11,192
|10,642
|42,294
|36,990
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges
|597
|621
|2,461
|2,501
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|28
|184
|438
|339
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|102
|100
|402
|364
|Other income
|283
|229
|1,294
|1,292
|Total Noninterest Income
|1,010
|1,134
|4,595
|4,496
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,774
|4,938
|19,474
|18,523
|Occupancy expense
|651
|631
|2,528
|2,517
|Equipment expense
|402
|434
|1,765
|1,926
|Professional fees
|473
|387
|1,363
|1,471
|FDIC assessment
|130
|150
|600
|600
|Telephone, postage, supplies
|297
|295
|1,199
|1,074
|Advertising expense
|108
|117
|524
|500
|Data processing expense
|139
|192
|657
|1,076
|Low income housing expense
|105
|71
|284
|283
|Surety insurance
|84
|87
|347
|381
|Director fees
|72
|72
|288
|288
|Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net
|10
|(10
|)
|(5
|)
|4
|Other expenses
|360
|423
|1,668
|1,282
|Total Noninterest Expense
|7,605
|7,787
|30,692
|29,925
|EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|4,597
|3,989
|16,197
|11,561
|Provision for income taxes
|1,508
|1,422
|5,696
|3,364
|NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|3,089
|$
|2,567
|$
|10,501
|$
|8,197
|Per Share Data:
|Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.54
|$
|2.18
|$
|1.73
|Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.52
|$
|2.12
|$
|1.68
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|780
|$
|683
|$
|2,847
|$
|2,409
|Average shares outstanding
|4,867
|4,777
|4,822
|4,742
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|5,012
|4,921
|4,945
|4,876
|Shares outstanding as of the end of period
|4,874
|4,794
|4,853
|4,769
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Extracted from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|audited annual
|(Unaudited)
|financial statements)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2015
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Total Assets
|$
|1,233,278
|$
|1,146,493
|$
|1,163,454
|$
|1,010,435
|Total Loans
|807,741
|743,282
|746,829
|629,814
|Total Earning Assets
|1,163,509
|1,072,790
|1,091,703
|923,700
|Total Deposits
|1,013,065
|1,012,268
|1,017,398
|890,369
|Total Stockholder’s Equity
|109,926
|106,219
|109,854
|100,621
|SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.00
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.81
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|11.24
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.56
|%
|8.15
|%
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
|3.98
|%
|4.10
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.06
|%
|Average loans as a percent of average deposits
|79.73
|%
|73.43
|%
|73.41
|%
|70.74
|%
|Average total stockholders’ equity as a % of average total assets
|8.91
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.44
|%
|9.96
|%
|Annualized common dividend payout ratio
|25.25
|%
|26.61
|%
|27.11
|%
|29.39
|%
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|(Extracted from
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|audited annual
|(Unaudited)
|financial statements)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December
|September
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2017
|31, 2016
|30, 2016
|2016
|2016
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|8,444
|$
|6,647
|$
|6,903
|$
|8,182
|$
|6,882
|Other real estate owned
|1,443
|1,427
|1,346
|1,247
|1,055
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|9,887
|$
|8,074
|$
|8,249
|$
|9,429
|$
|7,937
|Loan loss reserve
|$
|10,144
|$
|10,167
|$
|10,092
|$
|10,038
|$
|9,943
|Non-accrual loans/Gross loans
|1.03
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.93
|%
|Loan loss reserves/Gross loans
|1.24
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.34
|%
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Extracted from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|audited annual
|(Unaudited)
|financial statements)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December
|September
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2017
|31, 2016
|30, 2016
|2016
|2016
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|25,337
|$
|15,758
|$
|17,342
|$
|20,564
|$
|37,737
|Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
|205
|205
|204
|205
|205
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|353,364
|360,105
|358,877
|342,420
|329,396
|Other equity securities
|7,211
|7,206
|7,206
|7,206
|6,756
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses
|807,191
|782,485
|741,407
|725,471
|733,991
|Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|9,571
|9,837
|9,918
|10,114
|10,320
|Bank owned life insurance
|16,349
|17,247
|16,145
|16,050
|15,946
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,785
|4,942
|4,544
|4,547
|4,603
|Other real estate owned
|1,443
|1,427
|1,346
|1,247
|1,055
|Goodwill
|4,580
|4,580
|4,580
|4,580
|4,580
|Prepaid expenses
|768
|856
|670
|783
|945
|Other assets
|15,917
|14,746
|15,309
|15,393
|15,444
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,246,721
|$
|1,219,394
|$
|1,177,548
|$
|1,148,580
|$
|1,160,978
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|287,029
|$
|296,273
|$
|285,767
|$
|267,593
|$
|265,947
|Demand, interest bearing
|125,643
|121,086
|110,147
|112,591
|113,337
|Savings and money market
|496,697
|487,763
|491,047
|508,605
|526,557
|Time
|115,622
|114,384
|116,496
|118,700
|124,410
|Total Deposits
|1,024,991
|1,019,506
|1,003,457
|1,007,489
|1,030,251
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|86,000
|71,000
|37,000
|7,000
|-
|Note payable
|4,200
|4,350
|4,500
|4,650
|4,800
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|17,198
|14,224
|18,847
|17,026
|17,230
|Total Liabilities
|1,132,389
|1,109,080
|1,063,804
|1,036,165
|1,052,281
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value:
|84,603
|76,433
|76,065
|75,944
|75,240
|Retained Earnings
|29,842
|35,427
|33,123
|31,424
|29,666
|Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) earnings, net of tax
|(113
|)
|(1,546
|)
|4,556
|5,047
|3,791
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|114,332
|110,314
|113,744
|112,415
|108,697
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,246,721
|$
|1,219,394
|$
|1,177,548
|$
|1,148,580
|$
|1,160,978
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December
|September
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2017
|31, 2016
|30, 2016
|2016
|2016
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,073
|$
|9,578
|$
|9,301
|$
|9,563
|$
|9,871
|Interest on dividends and securities
|1,943
|1,925
|1,815
|1,731
|1,685
|Interest on deposits with other financial institutions
|11
|7
|6
|22
|9
|Total interest income
|12,027
|11,510
|11,122
|11,316
|11,565
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|637
|631
|657
|709
|783
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|145
|48
|10
|1
|8
|Interest on note payable
|53
|55
|54
|56
|57
|Total interest expense
|835
|734
|721
|766
|848
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,192
|10,776
|10,401
|10,550
|10,717
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|-
|75
|75
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|11,192
|10,776
|10,401
|10,475
|10,642
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges
|597
|599
|623
|618
|621
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|28
|57
|140
|57
|184
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|102
|102
|94
|105
|100
|Other income
|283
|565
|245
|256
|229
|Total Noninterest Income
|1,010
|1,323
|1,102
|1,036
|1,134
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,774
|4,839
|4,821
|4,876
|4,938
|Occupancy expense
|651
|635
|645
|617
|631
|Equipment expense
|402
|448
|445
|438
|434
|Professional fees
|473
|384
|298
|294
|387
|FDIC assessment
|130
|150
|150
|150
|150
|Telephone, postage, supplies
|297
|298
|300
|306
|295
|Advertising expense
|108
|120
|104
|183
|117
|Data processing expense
|139
|178
|147
|140
|192
|Low income housing expense
|105
|71
|71
|71
|71
|Surety insurance
|84
|85
|88
|87
|87
|Director fees
|72
|72
|72
|72
|72
|Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net
|10
|5
|-
|-
|(10
|)
|Other expenses
|360
|458
|372
|415
|423
|Total Noninterest Expense
|7,605
|7,743
|7,513
|7,649
|7,787
|EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|4,597
|4,356
|3,990
|3,862
|3,989
|Provision for income taxes
|1,508
|1,314
|1,546
|1,414
|1,422
|NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|3,089
|$
|3,042
|$
|2,444
|$
|2,448
|$
|2,567
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share
|March 31,
|December
|September
|June 30,
|March 31,
|amounts and percentages)
|2017
|31, 2016
|30, 2016
|2016
|2016
|Per Share Data:
|Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.54
|Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.52
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|780
|$
|739
|$
|738
|$
|686
|$
|683
|Average shares outstanding
|4,867
|4,850
|4,843
|4,811
|4,777
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|5,012
|4,974
|4,953
|4,930
|4,921
|Shares outstanding as of end of period
|4,874
|4,853
|4,847
|4,837
|4,794
|SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.00
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.90
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|11.24
|%
|10.88
|%
|8.69
|%
|8.98
|%
|9.67
|%
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
|3.98
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.10
|%
|Average loans as a percent of average deposits
|79.73
|%
|75.01
|%
|72.96
|%
|72.22
|%
|73.43
|%
|Average total stockholders’ equity as a % of average total assets
|8.91
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.70
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.26
|%
|Annualized common dividend payout ratio
|25.25
|%
|24.29
|%
|30.20
|%
|28.02
|%
|26.61
|%
|(Extracted from
|LOANS
|audited annual
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|financial statements)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December
|September
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2017
|31, 2016
|30, 2016
|2016
|2016
|Real estate loans:
|Construction
|$
|49,490
|$
|43,683
|$
|38,162
|$
|29,251
|$
|42,465
|Commercial
|432,301
|421,222
|404,841
|398,290
|411,999
|Multi family
|112,911
|105,963
|83,946
|82,637
|59,993
|Residential
|169,373
|170,523
|173,476
|174,084
|173,437
|Commercial & industrial loans
|49,277
|48,874
|50,967
|51,366
|55,694
|Consumer loans
|6,065
|3,533
|1,630
|1,311
|1,675
|Gross loans
|819,417
|793,798
|753,022
|736,939
|745,263
|Net deferred loan fees
|(1,076
|)
|(1,146
|)
|(1,523
|)
|(1,430
|)
|(1,329
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|(10,144
|)
|(10,167
|)
|(10,092
|)
|(10,038
|)
|(9,943
|)
|NET LOANS
|$
|808,197
|$
|782,485
|$
|741,407
|$
|725,471
|$
|733,991
Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management’s assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.
Contacts:
Tom McGraw
Chief Executive Officer
(650) 875-4864
Dave Curtis
Chief Financial Officer
(650) 875-4862