First Quantum Minerals Announces Cancellation of Notes Following Tender Offers, Satisfaction of Financing Condition and Satisfaction and Discharge of Indentures

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX:FM) today announced that, following settlement of its offers to purchase for cash (i) any and all of its US$350,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding 7.25% Senior Notes due 2019 (the “2019 Notes”) and (ii) any and all of its US$1,120,498,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”, and together with the 2019 Notes, the “Notes”) from holders of the Notes (“Holders”), which expired at 5:00 pm, New York City time, on March 7, 2017, it has cancelled US$232,979,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2019 Notes and US$833,070,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes. The offer to purchase the 2019 Notes and the offer to purchase the 2020 Notes are collectively referred to herein as the “Offers”. The Offers were made upon the terms and conditions of the offer to purchase distributed to Holders on March 13, 2017 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related notice of guaranteed delivery.

The Company confirms that it will redeem (i) any 2019 Notes and 2020 Notes that were not validly tendered, accepted for payment and cancelled in connection with the Offers and (ii) all of its US$30,583,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding 8.75% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Akubra Notes”) and all of its US$302,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Akubra Notes” and together with the 2019 Notes, the 2020 Notes and the 2020 Akubra Notes, the “Notes”) in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture (each, an “Indenture” and together, the “Indentures”) on April 12, 2017 (the “Redemption”). The Financing Condition (as defined in the relevant notice of conditional redemption in respect of each of the 2019 Notes, the 2020 Notes, the 2020 Akubra Notes and the 2021 Akubra Notes) has been satisfied and the Company has deposited amounts required to fund the Redemption into accounts designated by the relevant trustees for the holders of Notes. Furthermore, the Indentures have been discharged and have ceased to be of further effect as to all Notes in accordance with the satisfaction and discharge provisions of the Indentures.

