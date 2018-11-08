First Trust Portfolios Canada wins 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper® Fund Award

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Trust Portfolios Canada announced today that its First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF has won the 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Award for the best sector equity fund based on the fund’s three-year risk-adjusted performance.

Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards honor funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to similar funds, based on Lipper’s proprietary performance-based methodology.

“Our award for best sector equity fund speaks to First Trust’s commitment to deliver long-term performance excellence and is a validation that our systematic and proprietary rules-based approach works across different sectors and geographies”, said Karl Cheong, CFA, Head of Distribution at First Trust Portfolios Canada. The First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF employs First Trust’s proprietary AlphaDEX™ stock selection methodology. The AlphaDEX™ methodology combines: (1) the traditional benefits of ETFs: intraday liquidity, generally lower expenses and daily transparency; and (2) the added advantages of the AlphaDEX™ methodology: the potential to outperform a benchmark and the selection and weighting of stocks based on investment merit.

About First Trust

The First Trust companies are a well-respected global enterprise with a history in the U.S. market since 1991 and in Canada since 1996. As at Sept 30, 2018, First Trust Advisors L.P., the portfolio advisor for the First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF, had approximately US$134.6 billion in total assets under supervision or management. First Trust is the enterprise name used for the various businesses conducted in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Further information about First Trust Portfolios Canada’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

