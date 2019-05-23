Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate Restoration announce definitive agreement to be acquired by FirstService Corporation FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate Restoration announce definitive agreement to be acquired by FirstService Corporation CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVancouver-based Chor Leoni wins North America’s most prestigious choral awardChampion Bear Files Revised Technical Report for the Plomp Farm Gold Deposit, NW Ontario, CanadaCentre Porsche Lauzon Becomes Canada’s Third Porsche Classic Partner