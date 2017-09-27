Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University Tapped for CIPH National Water Wise Award

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating (CIPH) has awarded the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador with its National Water Wise Award for the Institute’s research into issues that impact lakes, rivers, coastal zones and offshore environments.

“The faculty and students at the Marine Institute are doing incredible work and are deserving of this special recognition,” says Joe Senese, CIPH Chairman. “Graduates of the Institute never stop learning and become industry thought leaders applying their skills and knowledge in their chosen fields. Whether it’s studying sustainable aquaculture or the ecological issues affecting water supplies, or another specialized area of study, as a society we’re very fortunate to benefit from their efforts.”

For more than 20 years program graduates have been enjoying career success in:

Water and wastewater treatment facilities

Federal/provincial/municipal government

Environmental companies

Food and beverage industry

Environmental advocacy organizations

“Being recognized by private industry for our efforts is deeply gratifying,” says Kimberley Robertson of the Marine Institute and Chair of the Advanced Diploma in Water Quality. “Water is integral to life and on behalf of the Institute and university we are honoured to receive this award. We’re privileged to attract bright minds – students, who have a profound passion for the world we live. We do our best to prepare them, inspire them and propel them into meaningful careers.”​

The CIPH award program was developed to recognize outstanding efforts to improve our relationship with water. Past recipients of the CIPH Water Wise Award include WaterAid Canada, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre and le Fonds Éco IGA.

About Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating

Founded in Montreal in 1933, the CIPH is a not -for-profit trade association that is committed to providing members with the tools for success in today’s competitive environment. More than 260 companies are members of this influential Canadian industry association. They are the manufacturers, wholesaler distributors, master distributors, manufacturers’ agents, and allied companies who manufacture and distribute plumbing, heating, hydronic, industrial, waterworks, and other mechanical products. CIPH wholesalers operate more than 700 warehouses and showrooms across Canada. Total industry sales exceed $6.5 billion annually and CIPH members have more than 20,000 employees from coast to coast.

