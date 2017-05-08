Fission 3.0 Provides Update of Joint Venture Arrangement on Paterson Lake North

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 8, 2017) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSX VENTURE:FUU) (“Fission 3“) announces that it has received notice from Azincourt Resources Inc. that it has elected not to earn its additional interest in Fission 3’s Paterson Lake North Project (“PLN“) under the property option agreement dated April 29, 2013. As a result, a joint venture will be formed between Fission 3 and Azincourt Resources whereby Fission 3 owns 90% and Azincourt Resources owns 10% of PLN.

Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO, of Fission 3.0, commented,

“Azincourt has decided not to follow through on its previous intention to increase its ownership of PLN. Fission 3.0 will therefore continue to explore this prospective project as the 90% stakeholder. We have already identified a number of conductors and successfully drill tested a 700m mineralized corridor and we are excited by the project’s potential.”

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FUU.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Phil Morehouse, President, Fission 3.0 Corp.

