Fission Announces Resignation of Jeremy Ross from the Board

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) - FISSION URANIUM CORP. (TSX:FCU)(OTCQX:FCUUF)(FRANKFURT:2FU) (“Fission” or “the Company“) announces the resignation of Board Director, Mr. Jeremy Ross, who is leaving to pursue other ventures.

Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO, of Fission Uranium, said,

“We would like to thank Mr. Ross for all of his hard work as a member of the board. His marketing and business acumen will be missed as we wish him the very best in all of his future endeavours.”

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit – and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission’s common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

