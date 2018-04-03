Fission Appoints Environmental and Regulatory Expert as Special Advisor to Board

KELOWNA, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FISSION URANIUM CORP. (“Fission” or “the Company“) (TSX:FCU) (OTCQX:FCUUF) (FRANKFURT:2FU) is pleased to announce that Mark Wittrup, an acknowledged expert in permitting Athabasca uranium deposits, has been appointed to Fission’s Advisory Board. Mr. Wittrup is currently VP Environmental and Regulatory Affairs with the internationally-respected firm of Clifton Associates. He has several decades of experience specifically related to uranium mines and nuclear facilities globally, with a particular focus on Northern Saskatchewan. Amongst his prior roles, Mr. Wittrup worked for more than 30 years with Cameco including roles as Director of Licensing, Safety and Environmental affairs and was a key member responsible for obtaining the permits required for Cameco’s McArthur River Mine, the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposit and located in the Athabasca Basin. Mr. Wittrup also spent several years with the Saskatchewan government as Assistant Deputy Minister, Environmental Protection and Audit for the Ministry of Environment.

Ross McElroy, President, COO and Chief Geologist, for Fission Uranium, commented,

“I have known and worked with Mr. Wittrup for many years and have found him to be an invaluable asset in successfully navigating the regulatory and environmental regime, from exploration through to production. As PLS moves forward to pre-feasibility and beyond, Mr. Wittrup’s experience will be of great value to the team and we are fortunate and delighted he has agreed to join us.”

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit – and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission’s common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

