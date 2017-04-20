Fission Expands Mineralization and Narrows Gap Between Zones

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - FISSION URANIUM CORP. (TSX:FCU)(OTCQX:FCUUF)(FRANKFURT:2FU) (“Fission” or “the Company“) is pleased to report that it has narrowed the gap between R780E and R1620E zones and expanded the internal footprint of R840W and R1620E zones at its’ PLS property, host to the Triple R deposit, in Canada’s Athabasca Basin region. Results of the final fifteen holes of its 2017 winter program include seven holes on the R840W zone, five on the R1620E zone and three testing the gap between the R780E and R1620E zones. All holes on the R840W and the R1620E zones were mineralized. Drilling in the gap between the R780E and R1620E zones successfully expanded the R780E an additional 60m to the east and reduced the gap separating the two zones to 210m. The winter 2017 drill program at PLS is now complete with 57 holes in 17,602m.

Drill Results Highlights

Expanding the internal mineralized footprint of the R840W and R1620E Zones for potential inclusion in the future resource estimate R840W – all seven holes mineralized with total composite mineralization up to 49.0m (PLS17-545) with three of the holes containing high-grade (>10,000 cps) radioactivity R1620E – all five mineralized with total composite mineralization up to 29.5m (PLS17-528) with two of the holes containing high grade (>10,000 cps) radioactivity

Narrowing the gap between zones: PLS17-536 drilled on line 1245E intersected 43.5m total composite mineralization over a 127.0m section (170.0m to 297.0m) with peaks up to 4700 cps, thus narrowing the gap between R780E and R1620E to 210m and increasing the strike-length of the R780E by 60m to the east

Ross McElroy, President, COO, and Chief Geologist for Fission, commented

“The winter 2017 program has been a great success for both of our core goals. Our recently-announced regional exploration holes delivered a new high-grade, shallow-depth zone and our zone growth drilling has further strengthened the large, high-grade R840W and R1620E zones for potential inclusion in the future resource estimate. Additionally, the gap separating the R780E and R1620E zones has narrowed, by extending the strike length of the R780E zone by 60m to the east.”

Winter Program Summary

17,602m in 57 holes: 14,802m core drilling (48 holes) and 2,800m RC drilling (9 holes)

Zone drilling, targeting the gap between the R780E zone and the R1620E zone has expanded the R780E zone 60m west

Zone (in-fill) drilling has increased the internal footprint of the R840W and R1620E zones

Exploration drilling led to discovery and expansion of new high-grade, near-surface, land-based zone over half a kilometer west of R840W zone

Exploration drilling has identified additional areas of interest in the Patterson Lake Corridor and Forest Lake Corridor

Expanded the Patterson Lake mineralized trend from 2.65km to 3.17km

Table 1: R840W Zone Drilling

Collar * Hand-held Scintillometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Basement Total Hole ID Zone Grid

Line Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS

Peak

Range Lake

Depth

(m) Sandstone

From – To

(m) Unconformity

Depth

(m) Drillhole

Depth

(m) PLS17-524 R840W 795W 332 -79.1 104.0 129.5 25.5 <300 – 8200 NA 101.0 – 104.4 104.4 293.0 149.5 150.0 0.5 420 PLS17-526 R840W 735W 351 -78.7 98.5 112.5 14.0 <300 – 3800 NA 95.0 – 97.2 97.2 293.0 115.5 125.5 10.0 310 – 1000 129.0 131.0 2.0 310 – 450 141.0 148.0 7.0 <300 – 870 162.5 164.5 2.0 <300 – 350 PLS17-529 R840W 735W 329 -81.9 104.5 139.0 34.5 <300 – 4800 NA NA 95.0 305.0 143.0 152.5 9.5 <300 – 10500 PLS17-541 R840W 735W 314 -82 113.5 114.5 1.0 310 – 330 NA 95.0 – 95.9 95.9 350.0 123.0 138.0 15.0 <300 – 17500 146.5 151.5 5.0 <300 – 2300 159.5 170.5 11.0 <300 – 1000 174.5 180.5 6.0 340 – 3800 PLS17-545 R840W 765W 333 -80.3 101.5 126.0 24.5 <300 – 14100 NA 101.0 – 101.9 101.9 278.0 128.5 146.0 17.5 <300 – 2100 148.5 152.5 4.0 <300 – 1600 155.5 158.5 3.0 <300 – 1100 PLS17-548 R840W 765W 345 -81.5 155.5 156.0 0.5 440 NA 96.1 – 101.7 101.7 311.0 165.5 166.0 0.5 540 206.5 212.0 5.5 <300 – 570 PLS17-551 R840W 795W 342 -79.5 144.0 148.0 4.0 <300 – 1100 NA 97.4 – 102.9 102.9 320.8 154.5 155.5 1.0 310 – 460 159.5 160.5 1.0 300 – 450

Table 2: R1620E Zone Drilling

Collar * Hand-held Scintillometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Basement Total Hole ID Zone Grid

Line Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS

Peak

Range Lake

Depth

(m) Sandstone

From – To

(m) Unconformity

Depth

(m) Drillhole

Depth

(m) PLS17-525 R1620E 1485E 332 -72.2 130.5 135.0 4.5 <300 – 1200 5.7 NA 59.0 302.0 142.0 143.5 1.5 350 – 1100 152.5 153.5 1.0 340 – 560 PLS17-527 R1620E 1545E 325 -70.4 89.5 111.0 21.5 <300 – 2900 6.9 NA 61.1 233.0 116.0 117.5 1.5 320 – 400 PLS17-528 R1620E 1545E 340 -71.2 92.0 110.5 18.5 <300 – 11000 7.0 NA 61.5 261.2 125.0 130.0 5.0 <300 – 920 133.0 136.0 3.0 330 – 6600 143.5 146.0 2.5 310 – 1700 169.0 169.5 0.5 860 PLS17-531 R1620E 1575E 332 -69.4 81.0 91.5 10.5 300 – 13000 7.0 NA 62.4 258.0 96.5 105.0 8.5 <300 – 3000 PLS17-534 R1620E 1575E 336 -70.2 79.0 85.5 6.5 <300 – 5500 7.0 NA 64.4 245.0

Table 3: R780E – R1620E Gap Drilling

Collar * Hand-held Scintillometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Basement Total Hole ID Zone Grid

Line Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS

Peak

Range Lake

Depth

(m) Sandstone

From – To

(m) Unconformity

Depth

(m) Drillhole

Depth

(m) PLS17-536 R1620E

Gap 1245W 150 -81.6 170.0 176.0 6.0 <300 – 1900 7.2 NA 64.1 533.0 192.5 196.5 4.0 <300 – 670 249.5 282.0 32.5 <300 – 4700 296.0 297.0 1.0 450 – 520 PLS17-542 R1620E

Gap 1245E 152 -81.8 102.0 102.5 0.5 430 7.2 NA 65.6 374.0 183.5 184.0 0.5 360 PLS17-546 R1620E

Gap 1170E 330 -68.9 No Significant Radioactivity 6.5 NA 65.7 215.0

Natural gamma radiation in drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a hand held RS-121 Scintillometer manufactured by Radiation Solutions, which is capable of discriminating readings to 65,535 cps. Natural gamma radiation in the drill hole survey that is reported in both core and reverse circulation “RC” holes this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Mount Sopris 2GHF-1000 Triple Gamma probe, which allows for more accurate measurements in high grade mineralized zones. The Triple Gamma probe is preferred in zones of high grade mineralization. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured, and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. The degree of radioactivity within the mineralized intervals is highly variable and associated with visible pitchblende mineralization. All intersection measurements are down-hole. All depths reported of core interval and down-hole gamma measurements including radioactivity and mineralization intervals widths are not always representative of true thickness and true thicknesses are yet to be determined in zones outside of the Triple R deposit. Within the Triple R deposit, individual zone wireframe models constructed from assay data and used in the resource estimate indicate that both the R780E and R00E zones have a complex geometry controlled by and parallel to steeply south-dipping lithological boundaries as well as a preferential sub-horizontal orientation.

PLS Mineralized Trend & Triple R Deposit Summary

Uranium mineralization at PLS occurs within the Patterson Lake Conductive Corridor and has been traced by core drilling approximately 3.17km of east-west strike length in five separated mineralized “zones”. From west to east, these zones are: R1515W, R840W, R00E, R780E and R1620E. Thus far only the R00E and R780E have been included in the Triple R deposit resource estimate, where-as the R840W and R1620E zones and the recent addition of the R1515W zone, fall outside of the current resource estimate window.

The discovery hole of what is now referred to as the Triple R uranium deposit was announced on November 05, 2012 with drill hole PLS12-022, from what is considered part of the R00E zone. Through successful exploration programs completed to date, it has evolved into a large, near surface, basement hosted, structurally controlled high-grade uranium deposit.

The Triple R deposit consists of the R00E zone on the western side and the much larger R780E zone further on strike to the east. Within the deposit, the R00E and R780E zones have an overall combined strike length validated by a resource estimate of approximately 1.05km with the R00E measuring approximately 105m in strike length and the R780E zones measuring approximately 945m in strike length. A 225m gap separates the R00E zone to the west and the R780E zones to the east, though sporadic narrow, weakly mineralized intervals from drill holes within this gap suggest the potential for further significant mineralization in this area. The R780E zone is located beneath Patterson Lake which is approximately six metres deep in the area of the deposit. The entire Triple R deposit is covered by approximately 50m to 60m of overburden.

Mineralization remains open along strike in both the western and eastern directions. Basement rocks within the mineralized trend are identified primarily as mafic volcanic rocks with varying degrees of alteration. Mineralization is both located within and associated with mafic volcanic intrusives with varying degrees of silicification, metasomatic mineral assemblages and hydrothermal graphite. The graphitic sequences are, associated with the PL-3B basement Electro-Magnetic (EM) Conductor. Recent very positive drill results returning wide and strongly mineralized intersections from the R840W zone, has allowed interpretation to merge the previously described R600W zone into the R840W zone. The R840W zone, located 495m west along strike of the Triple R deposit, now has a defined strike length of 465m and is still open. Drill results within the R840W zone have significantly upgraded the prospectivity of these areas for further growth of the PLS resource on land to the west of the Triple R deposit. The recent discovery of high-grade mineralization further to the west on line 1515W (R1515W zone), located 510m to the west along strike of the R840W zone, has significantly upgraded the prospectivity for further growth to the west along the Patterson Lake Corridor. The recently discovered high-grade mineralization in the R1620E zone, located 210m to the east along strike has significantly upgraded the prospectivity for further growth of the PLS resource to the east of the Triple R deposit.

Updated maps and files can be found on the Company’s website at http://fissionuranium.com/project/pls/.

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039 hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine and passes through the nearby UEX-Areva Shea Creek discoveries located 50km to the north, currently under active exploration and development.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy, P.Geol., President and COO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit – and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission’s common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

