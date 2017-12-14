Five last-minute gift ideas for the animal lover on your holiday shopping list

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The countdown is on until Christmas and the Ontario SPCA’s Paws & Give™ 2017 Holiday Symbolic Giving Catalogue has that purr-fect gift for the special animal lover on your holiday shopping list.

This season, give a gift that gives back in purrs and tail wags. The Ontario SPCA’s Paws & Give™ 2017 Holiday Symbolic Giving Catalogue is filled with gifts to help change the lives of animals in need.

To help shoppers with last-minute gifts, the Ontario SPCA has compiled five gift ideas from its Paws & Give catalogue:

Rocky & Friends plush collectibles – The Rocky & Friends collection consists of six limited edition plush toys – Rocky, Maddison, Tyson, Velvet, Bear and Judy. Great for all ages, each one comes with an adoption certificate and is inspired by a real animal that found its forever home through the Ontario SPCA. 2018 Second Chances Calendar – As adorable as it is practical, the calendar features 13 animals that were adopted through an Ontario SPCA Animal Centre and given a second chance thanks to the support of animal lovers. Toys for Shelter Pets – Enrichment toys are vital to an animal’s well being. By giving animals appropriate toys, you can help bring happiness and play to their life, while reducing their stress and boosting their immune systems. Care for a Horse – For that special someone who dreams of owning a horse or pony, this gift will help provide a horse with safe shelter, daily grooming, hoof care, enrichment toys, any required veterinary treatment and loving care. Holiday Pack for a Dog – Make the holidays special for a shelter dog. Your special gift will provide a dog or puppy with a special holiday stocking stuffer, as well as loving care, nutritious treats, soft bedding, enrichment toys and any required veterinary treatment.

Proceeds of Paws & Give go directly to the Ontario SPCA’s efforts to prevent cruelty to animals and promote animal welfare.

Shop at pawsandgive.ca this holiday season and help an animal in need.

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Kosowan

Ontario SPCA

mkosowan@ospca.on.ca

289-383-5968

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

Protecting animals since 1873, the Ontario SPCA is Ontario’s animal welfare organization. A registered charity, the Society is comprised of close to 50 Communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario’s first animal welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce animal welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA agents and inspectors with police powers to do so.

The Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations, including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education & Animal Centre.

OntarioSPCA.ca

Adopt • Learn • Volunteer • Donate

Charitable Business Number 88969 1044 RR0002

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d24ba780-1dfd-42cc-bf52-5cc9c3604c65