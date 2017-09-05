Fizber Tops 100,000 Residential For Sale by Owner (FSBO) Home Listings; Growth Driven by Increased Digital Home Buying/Selling Activity

LADERA RANCH, CA–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – Fizber, Inc. (fizber.com), the industry-leading self-directed residential real estate marketplace, today reported it has exceeded 100,000 residential for sale by owner (FSBO) listings on its website (up every year from 40,000 in Dec. 2015) by meeting and continually responding to the changing needs of today’s increasingly technology-driven consumers.

2017 NAR Report: More Home Buyers Starting their Search for/Finding a New Home Online

According to the National Association of Realtors’® (NAR) “Real Estate in a Digital Age: 2017 Report“, millennials now represent the largest group (66 percent) of all first-time home buyers, and 34 percent of overall home buyers. Moreover, 99 percent of millennials search online for a home themselves first, and 56 percent of millennials find their home on the internet independently (not through a real estate agent). Consequently, as Nationwide Mortgages writes on its website: “Millennials are changing the game when it comes to the housing market”. That’s because, in the majority of instances (as noted above), home buyers are now turning to real estate agents more to help facilitate a home sale (e.g., contracts and paperwork, negotiations, etc.) than to assist them with finding a home. And online tools such as Fizber.com are playing an increasing role in helping today’s home buyers and sellers find, list, market and sell a home themselves online.

NAR acknowledges this growing digital trend, stating: “There is no doubt that the real estate industry is rapidly changing, and with it comes growing competition,” said NAR’s CEO Bob Goldberg. “To stay ahead of this evolution and succeed in a more competitive market, NAR is establishing a new Strategic Business and Technology group to focus on business and technology solutions that ensure the role of the Realtor is essential to the consumer.”

More Home Buyers and Sellers Using Online Tools Such as Fizber to Find, List, Market and Sell their Home Themselves

Fizber’s latest announcement of exceeding 100K listings is further evidence of this growing trend. Fizber is seeing increased demand from technology-driven buyers on its own platform with 39 percent growth since 2015 in online traffic coming from mobile devices. Millennials are the fastest growing demographic (11 percent increase in users since 2015) on the Fizber platform, further supporting the data provided by the NAR. Fizber’s own home selling data also shows a dramatic increase (more than 150 percent since 2015) in home sellers choosing MLS-only and/or partial Realtor services.

“Over the past several years, as more home buyers have started searching for their new home online, we’ve seen an increasing number of home sellers looking for online tools such as Fizber’s to not only help them sell their home themselves, but more importantly, get their home in front of today’s technology-savvy buyers. In response, Fizber has expanded its service packages and listing options to support every home seller’s need, and has continually experienced year-over-year growth in both its residential FSBO listings and revenues,” said PJ Mitchell, president of Fizber.

“We worked with Fizber on our home sale and it took just a few days to receive and negotiate a final offer with our buyer, and we opened escrow in about a week. Fizber held our hand through the whole process and had different options to help us at every stage of the sale. We sold our home quickly and saved $45,000 dollars by selling our home ourselves. We couldn’t be happier with Fizber’s service and we highly recommend it to any homeowner who is looking for a way to sell their home and save money,” said Randy Beckett, a Rancho Santa Margarita, CA homeowner.

Fizber’s Full Suite of Solutions

Fizber’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes:

A complimentary home listing on Fizber.com – Fizber enables homeowners to post a FSBO listing with unlimited photos of the home on the company’s website at no cost.

A digital marketing package ($99): Fizber posts the homeowner’s complimentary Fizber.com listing to other real estate websites (such as Zillow®, Trulia and Redfin) and major social media websites. Tools to quickly and easily create customized marketing materials for their home (e.g., a digital marketing brochure, a virtual video tour, a printable flyer, etc.). The ability to post unlimited photos on Fizber.com, as well as have a featured listing.

A multiple listing service (MLS) package ($295) through which a homeowner can list his or her home on their local MLS with up to six photos and on Realtor.com, as well as have a featured listing on Fizber.com with unlimited photos.

A premium MLS package ($349) through which a homeowner can list their home on their local MLS with unlimited photos and on Realtor.com, have a featured listing on Fizber.com (with unlimited photos) and Zillow, Trulia and Redfin; use online tools to create digital marketing materials for the home; and manage any open houses the homeowner may hold.

Fizber Featured Agents – If, at any time during the process of trying to sell their home themselves, a homeowner feels they want additional help and/or decides to have a professional real estate agent sell their home for them instead, Fizber can introduce them to carefully selected local real estate professionals (Fizber Featured Agents).

Complimentary home evaluations from local experts to help homeowners determine what their home is worth and more successfully price their home to sell.

Fizber’s complimentary national directory, which homeowners can use to find supporting resources in their local area, such as a mortgage lender, title officer, home inspector or appraiser, movers, etc.

About Fizber

Fizber, Inc. (fizber.com) is the leading self-directed residential real estate marketplace, offering buyers and sellers a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform to buy and sell homes. For sale by owner (FSBO) home sellers gain access to an online platform complete with comprehensive tools, step-by-step guidance, and a customized real estate marketing system. Fizber provides home sellers with the knowledge and confidence to professionally list, market, showcase, and sell their home or property directly to buyers in today’s online and mobile world. Potential home buyers can also search through thousands of FSBO listings on Fizber’s website to find the perfect home. In addition to offering home sellers full self-service solutions, Fizber also provides them with access to numerous professional services, ranging from complimentary home valuations and MLS listings to partial or full real estate professional assistance. For more information, visit Fizber.com.