Flight Network Releases The Most Definitive List of The World’s Best Beaches Ever Created Ranked By Thousands of the World’s Top Travel Professionals

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a year of exploring the planet’s shorelines Flight Network, one of Canada’s leading online travel agencies, has consulted over 1,000 of the world’s top travel professionals to create the World’s Best Beaches, the most comprehensive and definitive list of the best beaches on the planet ever assembled. The study has pegged 411 beaches in 165 countries across all seven continents as the best and most beautiful strips of sand on earth. The campaign recognizes the world’s best beaches as well as the best beaches on each continent.

“There are so many amazing and unforgettable beaches around the world, having insight like this from a team of travel professionals is invaluable. We spend our time scouring the globe to reveal the places that are new, different, up and coming and under the radar. I wish I had had a list like this years ago.” Mia Taylor of Travel Pulse admitted.

Flight Network’s World’s 50 Best Beaches List helps travelers all over the globe — and their 2+ million monthly visitors — plan epic beach vacations. To make the lists, Flight Network consulted thousands of world renowned travel journalists, editors and experts on the best beaches they have visited in their lives and careers. After a thorough vetting process, the Flight Network team then ranked the beaches primarily on the number of votes each beach received, with additional criteria being sheer untouched beauty, remoteness, atmosphere, accessibility, sand and water quality, annual days of sunshine, and average annual temperature.

The Canadian online travel agency believes by consulting the people who are directly experiencing and influencing the travel market, they are able to present travelers with the most comprehensive list of the best beaches in the world today.

“This year’s list is really going to surprise people,” explained Bobby Heard, a Marketing Director at Flight Network. “Of course you’ll see some favorites but we wanted to push the boundaries even more than last year, going so far as to highlight amazing beaches that are barely known even in the travel industry.”

Topping this year’s World’s Best Beaches List is Shipwreck Beach in Greece, closely followed by Whitehaven Beach in Australia and El Nido Beach in the Philippines.

For the full, highly-anticipated list of the World’s Best Beaches across all 10 categories, head to

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-worlds-best-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-african-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-asian-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-australia-south-pacific-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-central-america-caribbean-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-european-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-north-american-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-south-america-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-untouched-beaches/

https://www.flightnetwork.com/worlds-best-beaches/top-50-city-beaches/

About Flight Network

Flight Network ​​is one of Canada’s largest online travel websites delivering the lowest airfares, hotels, and vacations to millions of customers. The online travel agency helps customers find the best travel deals with 24/7 support, 150+ travel specialists, and industry-leading algorithms that find the best deals possible. Established in 2005, Flight Network makes travel more convenient, reduces airfares, and saves customers money with its industry-first Price Drop Protection program. Visit us, www.FlightNetwork.com and www.FlightNetwork.com.au.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neil Bhapkar | Chief Marketing Officer

neil.bhapkar@flightnetwork.com