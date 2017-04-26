FLIR Systems Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
WILSONVILLE, OR–(Marketwired – Apr 26, 2017) – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. First quarter 2017 revenue was $406.8 million, up 7% over first quarter 2016 revenue of $379.5 million. GAAP operating income in the first quarter grew 3% to $59.1 million, compared to $57.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating income was $69.6 million in the first quarter, which is 12% higher than adjusted operating income of $62.2 million in the first quarter of 2016.
First quarter 2017 GAAP net earnings were $42.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the first quarter a year ago, which was negatively impacted by a $40 million tax reserve. Adjusted net earnings in the first quarter were $49.6 million and $0.36 per diluted share, which were 13% higher than adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.32 in the first quarter of 2016.
Cash provided by operations in the first quarter reached $75.1 million, an increase of 64% over the first quarter of 2016, and was driven by improved use of working capital.
Revenue from the Surveillance segment was $118.7 million, a decrease of 4% from the first quarter results last year. The Instruments segment contributed $77.9 million of revenue during the first quarter, down 2% from the prior year. The Security segment recorded revenue of $45.1 million in the first quarter, down 4% from the prior year. FLIR’s OEM & Emerging Markets segment had $84.8 million of revenue, an increase of 77% over the prior year, and was partially driven by the addition of the Integrated Imaging Solutions line of business from the fourth quarter 2016 acquisition of Point Grey Research. Revenue from the Maritime segment was $48.6 million, which was down 6% from the first quarter of 2016. The Detection segment contributed $31.8 million of revenue, an increase of 9% over the prior year.
FLIR’s backlog of firm orders for delivery within the next twelve months was approximately $608 million as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $16 million, or 3%, during the quarter.
“Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter results. Improvements in our product mix, processes, and overhead absorption drove a nearly 200 basis point sequential increase in adjusted gross margins,” said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR. “We experienced good growth in our revenue and backlog during the quarter, both of which were bolstered by recent acquisitions and several new product launches in our existing businesses. We expect to see an uptick in organic growth in the second quarter and the remainder of the year.”
Revenue and Earnings Outlook for 2017
Based on financial results for the first quarter and the outlook for the remainder of the year, FLIR continues to expect revenue in 2017 to be in the range of $1.775 billion to $1.825 billion and adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.91 per diluted share.
Dividend Declaration
FLIR’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on FLIR common stock, payable June 9, 2017, to shareholders of record as of close of business on May 26, 2017.
Conference Call
About FLIR Systems
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR’s vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense” by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP measures. With respect to the outlook for the full year 2017, certain items that affect GAAP net income per diluted share are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP net income per diluted share or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP net income per diluted share for the full year. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release by Andy Teich and the statements in the section captioned “Revenue and Earnings Outlook for 2017″ above are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” or similar expressions) should be considered to be forward looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIR’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the following: changes in demand for FLIR’s products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the impact of FLIR’s continuing compliance with U.S. export control laws and regulations and similar laws and regulations, the timely receipt of any necessary export licenses, constraints on supplies of critical components, excess or shortage of production capacity, the ability to manufacture and ship the products in the time period required, actual purchases under agreements, the continuing eligibility of FLIR to act as a federal contractor, the amount and availability of appropriated government procurement funds and other risks discussed from time to time in filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or internet service providers.
|FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2017
|2016
|Revenue
|$
|406,814
|$
|379,472
|Cost of goods sold
|215,493
|201,782
|Gross profit
|191,321
|177,690
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|41,983
|37,280
|Selling, general and administrative
|90,252
|83,033
|Total operating expenses
|132,235
|120,313
|Earnings from operations
|59,086
|57,377
|Interest expense
|4,453
|3,447
|Interest income
|(271
|)
|(260
|)
|Other income, net
|(660
|)
|(1,430
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|55,564
|55,620
|Income tax provision
|12,993
|54,495
|Net earnings
|$
|42,571
|$
|1,125
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|136,359
|137,496
|Diluted
|138,239
|138,779
|FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2017
|2016
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|397,436
|$
|361,349
|Accounts receivable, net
|308,740
|352,020
|Inventories
|386,058
|371,371
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|83,926
|79,917
|Total current assets
|1,176,160
|1,164,657
|Property and equipment, net
|272,857
|271,785
|Deferred income taxes, net
|45,321
|45,243
|Goodwill
|896,436
|801,406
|Intangible assets, net
|193,099
|168,460
|Other assets
|46,522
|168,155
|$
|2,630,395
|$
|2,619,706
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|110,013
|$
|114,225
|Deferred revenue
|33,989
|34,420
|Accrued payroll and related liabilities
|51,140
|52,874
|Accrued expenses
|28,886
|34,022
|Accrued income taxes
|48,497
|51,017
|Other current liabilities
|53,650
|60,154
|Current portion long-term debt
|15,000
|15,000
|Total current liabilities
|341,175
|361,712
|Long-term debt
|494,737
|501,921
|Deferred income taxes
|2,479
|2,331
|Accrued income taxes
|9,654
|9,643
|Other long-term liabilities
|62,781
|65,773
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,719,569
|1,678,326
|$
|2,630,395
|$
|2,619,706
|FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2017
|2016
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|42,571
|$
|1,125
|Income items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,031
|13,939
|Deferred income taxes
|192
|(227
|)
|Stock-based compensation arrangements
|6,246
|6,088
|Other non-cash items
|(3,742
|)
|5,807
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|12,829
|19,214
|Cash provided by operating activities
|75,127
|45,946
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to property and equipment
|(13,621
|)
|(9,992
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|27
|4,875
|Cash used by investing activities
|(13,594
|)
|(5,117
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of credit agreement and long-term debt
|(7,500
|)
|(3,750
|)
|Dividends paid
|(20,456
|)
|(16,507
|)
|Proceeds from shares issued pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|1,002
|3,989
|Tax paid for net share exercises and issuance of vested restricted stock units
|(1,843
|)
|(28
|)
|Other financing activities
|(1
|)
|3
|Cash used by financing activities
|(28,798
|)
|(16,293
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|3,352
|13,292
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|36,087
|37,828
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Beginning of period
|361,349
|472,785
|End of period
|$
|397,436
|$
|510,613
|FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
|OPERATING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
|(In thousands)(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2017
|2016
|SEGMENT REVENUE
|Surveillance
|$
|118,729
|$
|124,151
|Instruments
|77,855
|79,418
|Security
|45,078
|47,061
|OEM & Emerging Markets
|84,765
|47,845
|Maritime
|48,550
|51,720
|Detection
|31,837
|29,277
|SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|Surveillance
|$
|26,365
|$
|35,865
|Instruments
|21,146
|19,981
|Security
|315
|(2,169
|)
|OEM & Emerging Markets
|24,357
|10,686
|Maritime
|5,205
|5,806
|Detection
|8,737
|8,237
|SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
|Surveillance
|22.2
|%
|28.9
|%
|Instruments
|27.2
|%
|25.2
|%
|Security
|0.7
|%
|-4.6
|%
|OEM & Emerging Markets
|28.7
|%
|22.3
|%
|Maritime
|10.7
|%
|11.2
|%
|Detection
|27.4
|%
|28.1
|%
|FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2017
|2016
|Gross profit:
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|191,321
|$
|177,690
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,558
|2,414
|Purchase accounting adjustments
|1,992
|-
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|196,871
|$
|180,104
|Gross margin:
|GAAP gross margin
|47.0
|%
|46.8
|%
|Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Adjustments
|1.4
|%
|0.6
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|48.4
|%
|47.5
|%
|Earnings from operations:
|GAAP earnings from operations
|$
|59,086
|$
|57,377
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6,736
|4,206
|Purchase accounting adjustments
|1,992
|-
|Restructuring charges
|88
|198
|Acquisition related expenses
|959
|433
|Other
|770
|-
|Adjusted earnings from operations
|$
|69,631
|$
|62,214
|Operating margin:
|GAAP operating margin
|14.5
|%
|15.1
|%
|Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Adjustments
|2.6
|%
|1.3
|%
|Adjusted operating margin
|17.1
|%
|16.4
|%
|Net earnings:
|GAAP net earnings
|$
|42,571
|$
|1,125
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6,736
|4,206
|Purchase accounting adjustments
|1,992
|-
|Restructuring charges
|88
|198
|Acquisition related expenses
|959
|433
|Other
|770
|-
|Estimated tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
|(2,636
|)
|(1,209
|)
|Discrete tax items, net
|(898
|)
|40,259
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|49,582
|$
|45,012
|Earnings Per Diluted Share:
|GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.01
|Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Adjustments
|0.05
|0.32
|Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.32
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Diluted
|138,239
|138,779
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As a supplement to our GAAP financial results, this earnings announcement contains some or all of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted gross margin (defined as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue), (iii) adjusted operating income, (iv) adjusted operating margin (defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue), (v) adjusted net income, and (vi) adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS). These non-GAAP measures of financial performance are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP and the Company cautions investors and potential investors to consider these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, its consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of the non-GAAP measures is adjusted from GAAP results and are outlined in the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables included within this earnings release.
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items (including gains and losses) to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent amortization of acquired intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses, gains and losses on cost-basis investments, discrete tax items, and other items we do not consider to be directly related to our core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the core operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for calculating return on investment. Accordingly, supplementing GAAP financial results with these non-GAAP financial measures enables the comparison of our ongoing operating results in a manner consistent with the metrics reviewed by management. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:
- the comparability of our ongoing operating results over the periods presented;
- the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and
- the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.
The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets. GAAP accounting requires that intangible assets are recorded at fair value as of the date of acquisition and amortized over their estimated useful lives. The timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and maturities of the businesses acquired will cause our operating results to vary from period to period, making comparison to past performance difficult for investors. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP measures because management does not believe these costs are representative of our core operating performance.
- Purchase accounting adjustments. Included in our GAAP financial measures are purchase accounting adjustments, required by GAAP to adjust inventory balances to fair value at the time of acquisition. These non-cash charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations and can vary significantly in any given period driven by variability in our acquisition activity. We exclude purchase accounting adjustments from our non-GAAP measures because management does not believe these costs are representative of our core operating performance.
- Acquisition related expenses. Included in our GAAP financial measures are acquisition related expenses, consisting of external expenses resulting directly from acquisition related activities, including due diligence, legal, valuation, tax and audit services. The timing and nature of our acquisition activity can vary significantly from period to period impacting comparability of operating results from one period to another. These one-time costs can vary significantly in amount and timing and are not indicative of our core operating performance.
- Restructuring charges. Included in our GAAP financial measures are restructuring charges which are primarily for employee compensation resulting from reductions in employee headcount and facilities exit and lease termination costs in connection with Company reorganization and restructuring activities. We believe that excluding these costs provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and facilitates comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.
- Gain or loss on cost-basis investments. Included in our GAAP financial measures, are gains or losses from cost-basis investments. As these gains and losses can vary significantly from period to period and do not constitute part of our ongoing operations, we exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures.
- Other. Other charges include product remediation charges associated with certain SkyWatch™ surveillance towers, executive transition costs, and the loss on extinguishment of debt. We exclude other charges from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe such costs accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations.
- Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. This amount adjusts the provision for income taxes to reflect the effect of the previously listed non-GAAP adjustments on non-GAAP net income. We estimate the tax effect of the adjustment items by applying the Company’s overall estimated effective tax rate, excluding significant discrete items, to the pretax amount.
- Discrete tax items, net. Included in our GAAP financial measures are income tax expenses and benefits related to discrete events or transactions that are not representative of the Company’s estimated tax rate related to ongoing operations. These discrete tax items can vary significantly from period to period impacting the comparability of our earnings from one period to another. Discrete tax items include charges and reversals of provisions associated with certain unrecognized tax benefits, benefits associated with the reversal of previously recorded valuation allowances against certain deferred tax assets, and other discrete items not included in the annual effective tax rate associated with our ongoing operations. We exclude discrete tax items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe such expenses or benefits reflect the performance of our ongoing operations.
