FLIR Unveils Compact Marine Thermal Cameras and New Line of 3D Sonar-Equipped Raymarine Navigation Displays for Boaters

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced two new compact additions to its popular M-Series marine thermal cameras for recreational boating, the FLIR M100 and M200, and introduced its latest generation of Raymarine® multifunction displays (MFDs). The M100 and M200 thermal cameras provide enhanced awareness while fishing, sailing, or cruising at night. The Raymarine Axiom™ MFDs include built-in RealVision 3D™ sonar powered by the Raymarine Lighthouse 3 operating system.

FLIR’s most compact pan-and-tilt marine thermal cameras to date, the FLIR M100 and M200 are engineered with FLIR’s Boson™ high-performance thermal camera core, which features an integrated multi-core video processor that delivers superior image quality and artificial intelligence features. When the M100 and M200 are combined with a Raymarine Axiom MFD, users can take advantage of FLIR’s new ClearCruise™ intelligent thermal analytics that brings boaters an advanced level of awareness and safety by visually and audibly alerting the operator when “non-water” objects such as boats, obstacles, or navigation markers are identified in the scene.

The Raymarine Axiom family of MFDs feature lifelike imagery behind Raymarine’s exclusive RealVision 3D for superior underwater fish and structure identification. The new rugged, all-glass touch screens are available in 7-, 9-, and 12-inch display sizes and come pre-installed with Raymarine’s new LightHouse 3 operating system. Combined with Axiom’s fast quad core processor, LightHouse 3 delivers an intuitive and powerful navigation experience through a redesigned interface that is easy to personalize.

“Our latest Raymarine and thermal innovations are game changers for boaters,” said FLIR President and CEO Andy Teich. “With simplified operation, unique RealVision 3D sonar, and our advanced ClearCruise object identification technology, users have the ability to see more, know more, and operate more safely on the water.”

The new line of M-Series thermal cameras and Raymarine Axiom MFD’s will make their debut at the Miami International Boat Show in Miami, Florida, February 16-20. Prices for the Raymarine Axiom MFD Series range from $649.99 to $3,349.99 and the new FLIR M-series thermal cameras start at $2,499.99. These products will be available at the end of the first quarter of 2017 through FLIR’s network of Raymarine and FLIR Maritime dealers. For more information on these products, please visit www.flir.com/marine.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of sensor systems that enhance perception and awareness. FLIR’s advanced systems and components are used for a wide variety of thermal imaging, situational awareness, and security applications, including airborne and ground-based surveillance, condition monitoring, navigation, recreation, research and development, manufacturing process control, search and rescue, drug interdiction, transportation safety, border and maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) threat detection. For more information, visit FLIR’s web site at www.FLIR.com.

About Raymarine:

Raymarine, a world leader in marine electronics, develops and manufactures the most comprehensive range of electronic equipment for the recreational boating and light commercial marine markets. Designed for high performance and ease of use, the award-winning products are available through a global network of dealers and distributors. The Raymarine product lines include radar, autopilots, GPS, instruments, fishfinders, communications, and integrated systems. Raymarine is a division of FLIR Systems, a world leader in thermal imaging. For more information about Raymarine please go to www.raymarine.com.

