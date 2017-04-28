Florian Heuberger Joins DIMOCO Subsidiary Onebip as Director Sales & Marketing

VIENNA, AUSTRIA and MILAN, ITALY–(Marketwired – Apr 28, 2017) – DIMOCO today announced that Florian Heuberger will join the DIMOCO subsidiary Onebip S.r.l. as Member of the Board, whilst acting as Director Sales & Marketing.

Onebip S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of DIMOCO Europe since 2016, was founded in 2005 as the first “pure mobile payment player” via carrier billing for digital merchants, providing mobile and in-app solutions.

Today the industry expert is Europe’s leading carrier billing aggregator, enabling consumers in the gaming and dating industry to purchase digital content with their mobile devices.

We are pleased that Florian, a long-standing and valued DIMOCO product manager, has accepted this appointment. He will complement Onebip’s outstanding industry standing and develop the company into new markets for direct carrier billing (DCB) businesses.

About DIMOCO

Launched in 2000, the Fintech Company DIMOCO is a European-wide regulated payment institute for carrier billing and holds a payment service act license from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) passported to all 28 EU member states. As a trusted partner of local and global mobile network operators it enables almost 1 billion European subscribers to purchase goods and services from merchants and payment aggregators with their mobile devices which are charged via the operators’ billing system.

More information: dimoco.eu

Blog: blog.dimoco.eu

Twitter: @Dimoco

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/dimoco

Picture material

Florian Heuberger, Director Sales & Marketing at Onebip S.r.l.

http://dimoco.eu/wp-content/uploads/Florian_Huberger_web.jpg

http://dimoco.eu/wp-content/uploads/Florian_Huberger_print.jpg

©DIMOCO